YOUTH SPORTS: BTCS starts youth sports program for elementary schools

All five BTCS elementary schools are participating, with games held at the schools on various nights. Expect a friendly rivalry to develop between schools, such as the Haynesfield Hurricanes and Holston View Owls.

“Most definitely, that is what we are hoping it turns into,” Wade said. “When schools are competing against each other it is going to teach a little bit of competitiveness and sportsmanship,”

A coach’s clinic with the Tennessee High basketball coaching staff was held to offer instruction to the volunteer coaches, with Wade encouraging them to teach skills and a love for the game.

“That is the big thing, we want to create a love and a passion that those kids have for whatever activity we are doing, whether it is soccer, the track and field or basketball,” Wade said. “We just want to make sure we treat our kids well and make sure that we teach them a few skills and get them to love playing.”

Roe was thrilled when nearly 100 kids signed up for basketball and cheerleading at Anderson Elementary. The schedules are set so children involved in travel ball activities can do that on the weekends and still participate with their respective schools during the week.