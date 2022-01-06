YOUTH SPORTS: BTCS start youth sports program for elementary schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Brett Herron saw the impact of the William Dale Burns Youth Program even before the first game had been played.
“It is great. It has been a blessing for us,” said Herron, the principal of Anderson Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee. “I have a fifth grader that comes to mind, this kid will get an opportunity that he has probably never had before, his first time playing basketball.
“He comes in the next day after a game or after practice and is just telling you what he has done. Whenever I see him, that is what it is all about, just seeing the smile on his face, and the opportunity that normally he wouldn’t have been able to experience.”
* * *
Young children were among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them inside and away from friends just being kids.
“I think sports are something that really brings people together,” said Tennessee High softball coach and program director Jenn Testa. “It gets you outside, it gets you moving, it gets you doing all the things that the past few years you have not been able to do.”
Bristol Tennessee City Schools is providing a recreational outlet for kids, created an elementary youth sports program, which will be named for Dale Burns, a former boys basketball coach at Tennessee High, who was the original director of the program before he died in September.
Basketball and cheerleading began with practices at five Bristol, Tennessee elementary schools last month, with games beginning on Tuesday of this week.
“Not just with basketball, but with the cheerleading too, the girls are excited about it,” Herron said. “I can hear them talking to friends about practice that night, it has opened doors and it has just been a great opportunity for students.”
The season ends in February, with soccer starting in March. A couple of track meets will also be held in the spring. More is being planned for the summer and into next school year.
“This is a new thing so we are learning and there are always things we can do better, but the kids have not said anything negative,” said Autumn Roe, the program coordinator at Anderson Elementary. “It has been nothing but excitement since we started. It has been so cool.”
Burns, who had been retired as the THS basketball coach since 2006, had agreed to take the lead role as youth sports director, but Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade figures even he would be surprised by the response.
“We are just excited about getting it going and getting kids out,” Wade said. “That was our big thing. Our big goal was to get kids back to playing and doing something. We are very excited about 650 kids.”
Testa, who replaced Burns, laughs with Wade when recalling Burns’ original thought that “maybe 60 to 100” kids would register the first year.
“I think it is awesome to see something like that. I think it shows the need for a program like this in our area and our community,” Testa said. “We are both really excited that we have that many kids who are excited and wanting to play.
“That is the purpose of this league to get our kids excited about playing sports and doing it in a way that at this age is to have fun, to teach them and for them to enjoy and fall in love with the game. The 650 number, because of that, when I think about the purpose of what this is supposed to be, I think that is what makes it exciting.”
***
The process toward creating the program began a couple of years ago, and was delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19. Wade hired Burns as director, with a vision to help local kids get back to being kids again.
“We have gyms at our schools, we have students that could be our athletes,” Wade said. “We have people at our schools that could coordinate the sports for us, sort of like a team mom, team dad. Each school has got one that we hired. We just said, ‘hey, we can do this ourselves.’”
An informational program meeting was held a few months ago, with Wade pleased with the 100 people showed up. He was pleasantly surprised when the online registration continued to grow on a daily basis.
“At that point we felt like it was going to be a success,” Wade said. “Then we were shocked, we had more than 650 students to sign up.”
Forty basketball teams and 14 cheerleading squads – from grades kindergarten through fifth grade – have been practicing under the direction of 55 coaches for a season that began earlier this week.
The program is free for the kids, and coaches are all volunteer helpers.
“We did the signups for the athletes that wanted to participate at no cost…and we had 55 coaches sign up through the system,” Wade said. “We treat them just like system employees. They are volunteers and we did background checks on those folks and they are coaching our teams now.”
The kids have responsibilities too, just like they do at the middle school and high school levels.
“We are not going to turn anybody away,” Wade said. “However, if their grades become an issue or their discipline at school becomes an issue then we would definitely hold them accountable and take the privilege of getting to play away.”
***
All five BTCS elementary schools are participating, with games held at the schools on various nights. Expect a friendly rivalry to develop between schools, such as the Haynesfield Hurricanes and Holston View Owls.
“Most definitely, that is what we are hoping it turns into,” Wade said. “When schools are competing against each other it is going to teach a little bit of competitiveness and sportsmanship,”
A coach’s clinic with the Tennessee High basketball coaching staff was held to offer instruction to the volunteer coaches, with Wade encouraging them to teach skills and a love for the game.
“That is the big thing, we want to create a love and a passion that those kids have for whatever activity we are doing, whether it is soccer, the track and field or basketball,” Wade said. “We just want to make sure we treat our kids well and make sure that we teach them a few skills and get them to love playing.”
Roe was thrilled when nearly 100 kids signed up for basketball and cheerleading at Anderson Elementary. The schedules are set so children involved in travel ball activities can do that on the weekends and still participate with their respective schools during the week.
“That was so much more than any of us thought. Our kids, all of them are really excited,” she said. “This is a free thing for them. This opportunity for them was fantastic because it was right here in Bristol and they didn’t have to go very far to get to play.
“It is just to get kids out there playing and to show them just how to play basketball and get them excited.”
An art teacher at Anderson, Roe is a former Emory & Henry College volleyball player who has ventured outside her school in search of volunteers, and has even stepped into a coaching role when needed.
“It has been so much fun. I have always enjoyed watching my students play sports,” said Roe, who asked former Sullivan East and Francis Marion basketball player Savanna Summer to serve as a coach. “Before the background checks were finished I actually had to coach some of their practices so it has been fun with the kids seeing me in a different light and me seeing the kids in a different way so it has just been a great experience all around.”
***
Wade said all children are covered under the school’s insurance plan already in place for grades 7-12. Practices will be limited or not held at all once the season begins.
The 14 kindergarten-first grade teams will be co-ed, while the 2nd through 5th graders will be separated into boys and girls. Teams will also have t-shirts that will serve as jerseys this season for the different schools.
The schools and the schedule include:
*Kindergarten-1st grade: Fairmount, Saturday
*Grades 2-3: Fairmount, Avoca; Tuesday, Thursday
*Grades 4-5: Anderson, Haynesfield; Tuesday, Thursday
Families and spectators are urged to attend, but will have to pay a small fee.
“It is perfectly free for the kids. When we start games we are going to charge just to try to cover a little bit of our expenses back,” Wade said. “They are going to charge $3 to get into a game.”
***
There are plans for more sports in the future, perhaps Wiffle ball or dodgeball during the summer, and flag football, baseball or softball next school year.
“One of my goals is this spring is do a Thursday night lights where we go into the [Stone] Castle, turn the lights on and let them pick teams and play flag football,” Wade said. “Just letting kids be kids, get them out, get them moving and playing again.”
Mike Mays, the former football coach at Tennessee High, will also help out as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the school system.
“Part of it will be getting those guys in there and teaching them to run and move,” he said. “Not so much probably the lifting weights part of it at a young age, but definitely the agilities and getting kids moving their feet and just trying to become more athletic and better athletes and make it fun doing it.”
***
Developing future Tennessee High Vikings will be byproduct of the program, which will bode well for the athletic program long into the future.
“What we are also hoping this will do is build a lot of pride within our schools because the teams within our schools will be competing against each other,” Testa said. “Hopefully we are building some camaraderie in a different way than what they are used to.
“You are kind of building that pride and building that sense that there is something else out there that is tied to school and it is something that will be very valuable to our teachers and our principals and all of our families, just everybody who is involved in our school system.
“I think there is great value in what this overall can bring.”
***
Contributions to the program in honor of Burns can be made through the Bristol Tennessee City Schools Foundation at btcs.org.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543