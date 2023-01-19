Young looking for better 'effort' on defense from Hokies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young had warned on a few occasions during his team’s losing streak that the return of injured guard Hunter Cattoor would not be the “cure-all” for the Hokies’ woes.

He was right.

Cattoor played well in his return to action Wednesday night, but 10th-ranked Virginia still beat the Hokies 78-68 at John Paul Jones Arena.

So what is the cure for the Hokies’ skid, which now stands at six games?

“That effort [Wednesday], that level of basketball,” Young said. “Got to guard better.

“They’re very good and so are we. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to figure it out.”

The return of Cattoor, who had missed the previous four games with a bruised left elbow, did result in a better offensive showing from his team.

But the Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC) were not impressive defensively.

UVa’s 78 points were the most Tech has allowed in the series since an 81-59 road loss in January 2019.

“Defensively, we just need to take a step up,” said Tech guard Darius Maddox, who had 13 points. “Just simple things — getting over screens.

“It’s just [about] the amount of times we’re playing hard, … trying to stop our defender from getting to the basket, getting to the lane.

“We’ve just got to lock in. And me personally, I’ve just got to lock in more defensively.”

UVa shot 50.9% from the field. It was the second straight game in which a Tech foe shot better than 50% from the field.

“[The Cavaliers] take a long time in their possessions,” said Tech guard MJ Collins, who had eight points off the bench. “They use the whole 30 seconds. When it gets to about five seconds, you might relax and boom — they hit you with a bucket.”

UVa point guard Kihei Clark scored a season-high 20 points.

“We were shooting the ball fairly well, we were getting … varied shots and Kihei just took advantage of some good drives,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “He made some real clever plays and then he hit a couple big-time 3s.”

“Clark hit a couple 3s that we weren’t expecting,” Collins said.

Tech’s 68 points were the most the Hokies have scored in this series since an 80-78 double-overtime home win over UVa in February 2017.

Cattoor had 11 points, three 3-pointers, six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.

“He’s like the tide, … he raises all of our ships, along with [Justyn] Mutts,” Young said. “He makes everybody better offensively because he’s a gravity shooter — they gravitate to him because of his ability to catch and shoot, which opens up [the Tech offense] a little bit more.

“He’s an unbelievable floor general at the off-guard spot. He’s a great teammate. They love playing with him. They trust him. And he’s tough as a pine knot.”

The Hokies sank 12 3-pointers — not only the first time they have reached double digits in 3-pointers during this losing streak but their third-best total of the season. Their 3-point field-goal percentage of 44.4% was not only their best 3-point field-goal percentage of the skid but also their third-best percentage of the season.

“Hunter makes them a different team,” Bennett said. “He just adds a dimension — his release is so quick.”

Tech shot 49.1% from the field — its best field-goal percentage of the skid.

“Hunter’s a great shooter. The defense really has to key into him shooting, so they have to kind of not help as much,” Maddox said. “Along with the ball movement — just Hunter being in, just reversing the ball, not really pounding the air out of the ball. So it definitely helped a lot.”

The Hokies had their best assist-turnover ratio of the skid, with 19 assists and just eight turnovers.

After making a 3-pointer late in the first half, Cattoor appeared to hurt his left arm again and left the game with 3:08 left in the half. He headed for the tunnel to the locker room. But he checked back in with 1:26 left in the half.

“He got [his arm] stuck between [Armaan] Franklin, who was guarding him, … and the ball-handler and it spooked him, it scared him. I don’t want to tell you what it did to me,” Young said. “He went back through the tunnel and then right back he came. … Walks right by me, going to the scorer’s table. That’s the kind of juice Hunter Cattoor has with me — he checks himself back in the game.

“I love that boy. … He’s a Hokie through and through.”

But the news was not all good for Tech on the injury front Wednesday.

Tech announced before the game that freshman reserve guard Rodney Rice suffered a broken finger in practice Saturday. He will undergo surgery Friday and is out indefinitely.

“That’s a bat across the kneecaps,” Young said. “It’s a nothing play at the end of a practice on Saturday. I see him over on the side; I thought he jammed his finger.

“Lo and behold, he’s got a break in it.”

The highly touted Rice has played in only one game so far. He missed the Hokies’ first 16 games after breaking his right ankle in August and undergoing surgery. He made his college debut in Tech’s loss at Syracuse last week.

“Something like that is really heartbreaking, to me especially, because he just came back off a foot [injury] and now he’s got to have surgery again,” said Collins, who is Rice’s roommate.

With Rice hurt again, Tech’s backcourt depth did not improve with Cattoor’s return. Point guard Sean Pedulla played all 40 minutes Wednesday.

Virginia, which scored 36 points in the paint to Tech’s 22, was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Tech was 2 of 2 from the line.

“Incredibly interesting stat,” Young said.

Tech’s six-game losing streak is the Hokies’ longest skid since Buzz Williams’ first Tech team lost seven in a row from Feb. 14, 2015 to March 7, 2015.

So how does Tech end this slide?

“Keep coming to practice every day, listening to the coaching staff and just buying in and not giving up,” Maddox said. “We’re just going to keep fighting … and try to turn this thing around.”