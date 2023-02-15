ATLANTA — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team finished the regular season with a winning ACC record in each of the past two seasons.

That is not going to happen this year.

Georgia Tech beat fellow ACC also-ran Virginia Tech 77-70 at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday night, handing the Hokies their 10th ACC loss of the season.

The Hokies (15-11, 5-10) have only five regular-season games left. So even if they win all five of those games, they will finish only .500 in ACC play.

Virginia Tech went 11-9 in ACC regular-season play last year before winning the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies entered Wednesday having won four of their previous six games But they trailed the entire second half Wednesday.

Georgia Tech (10-16, 3-13) won for just the second time in its last 12 games.

The Hokies fell to 1-8 in opponents’ arenas this season.

Georgia Tech was 11 of 22 (50%) from 3-point range, including 8 of 15 (53.3%) in first half. The Yellow Jackets entered the game averaging seven 3-pointers.

It was the third straight game that a Virginia Tech foe made at least 11 3-pointers.

The Hokies were only 6 of 23 (26.1%) from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech center Grant Basile, coming off back-to-back 33-point outings, had 21 points and seven rebounds Wednesday. He scored the Hokies’ first nine points Wednesday.

Hokies forward Justyn Mutts had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, finishing one assist shy of his second career triple-double.

Virginia Tech point guard Sean Pedulla and Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor each had 11 points.

Georgia Tech guard Deebo Coleman had 21 points. Miles Kelly had 15 points. Lance Terry had 14 points. Kyle Sturdivant added 10 points. Ja’von Franklin had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Georgia Tech shot 44.8% from the field, while the Hokies shot 41.1% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets led 41-31 at halftime.

Cattoor, who had been scoreless in the first half, made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 44-36 with 19:00 remaining.

But the Yellow Jackets answered with an 8-0 run to build a 52-36 cushion with 13:47 to go.

The Hokies answered with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 52-45 with 11:01 left.

Jalon Moore scored to extend the lead to 54-45.

But Mutts dunked and Pedulla made a layup to trim the lead to 54-49 with 10:03 to go.

Terry made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 57-49. Kelly made a jumper for a 59-49 lead with 8:28 to go.

After Virginia Tech’s Mylyjael Poteat made one of two free throws, Cattoor made two free throws. Basile scored to cut the lead to 59-54 with 5:10 to go.

Sturdivant answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-54.

Lynn Kidd scored to cut the lead to 62-56 with 4:08 left. But Terry made a layup to extend the lead to 64-56.

Kidd was whistled for a flagrant foul when his right arm struck Terry in the head as Kidd was driving to the basket. Terry made both free throws to extend the lead to 66-56.

Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 66-59 with 2:38 to go. Terry made one of two free throws to extend the lead.

After Sturdivant stole the ball from Mutts, Mutts was whistled for an intentional foul. Sturdivant made one of two free throws for a 68-59 lead. Georgia Tech then got to keep possession, and Terry made a layup for a 70-59 lead with 1:56 left.

Both teams are among the bottom six squads in the ACC standings. The bottom six teams at the end of the regular season will have to play in the opening round of the ACC tournament, which begins March 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.