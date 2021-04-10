Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat), Jordan Williams (Chilhowie), Anna Whited (Eastside), Ian Scammell (Grundy), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Corbin Dickenson (Sullivan East) among Friday's stars

Rural Retreat logged plenty of miles to get to Alleghany on Friday and a trio of standouts for the Indians still had plenty of rushing yards left in them once the game began.

Wyatt Sage (16 carries, 156 yards), Lucas Brewer (21 carries, 134 yards, three touchdowns), Gatlin Hight (nine carries, 109 yards) led the way as Rural Retreat earned a 41-12 football win over Alleghaney in a VHSL Plus-One Game.

Sage also threw a touchdown pass to Hight.

Rural Retreat (5-2) finished with 447 yards of total offense, 416 of which came on the ground.

The Alleghany Mountaineers (0-6) had 250 yards of total offense.

Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14

Crucial defensive plays by Jordan Williams and Jonathan Gilley in the fourth quarter allowed Chilhowie to win a VHSL Plus-One Game at Northwood on Friday night.

Williams recovered a Northwood fumble in the end zone with 10:09 remaining for a tiebreaking touchdown, while Gilley intercepted a pass at the 25-yard line with 50 seconds left to help Chilhowie (3-4) beat Northwood (1-6) for the second time this season.

Gilley had 74 rushing yards, while Chase Lewis finished with 87 receiving yards and a score.