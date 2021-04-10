Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat), Jordan Williams (Chilhowie), Anna Whited (Eastside), Ian Scammell (Grundy), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Corbin Dickenson (Sullivan East) among Friday's stars

Rural Retreat logged plenty of miles to get to Alleghany on Friday and a trio of standouts for the Indians still had plenty of rushing yards left in them once the game began.
Wyatt Sage (16 carries, 156 yards), Lucas Brewer (21 carries, 134 yards, three touchdowns), Gatlin Hight (nine carries, 109 yards) led the way as Rural Retreat earned a 41-12 football win over Alleghaney in a VHSL Plus-One Game.
Sage also threw a touchdown pass to Hight.
Rural Retreat (5-2) finished with 447 yards of total offense, 416 of which came on the ground.
The Alleghany Mountaineers (0-6) had 250 yards of total offense.
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 14
Crucial defensive plays by Jordan Williams and Jonathan Gilley in the fourth quarter allowed Chilhowie to win a VHSL Plus-One Game at Northwood on Friday night.
Williams recovered a Northwood fumble in the end zone with 10:09 remaining for a tiebreaking touchdown, while Gilley intercepted a pass at the 25-yard line with 50 seconds left to help Chilhowie (3-4) beat Northwood (1-6) for the second time this season.
Gilley had 74 rushing yards, while Chase Lewis finished with 87 receiving yards and a score.
Robert Burkett (16 carries, 79 yards) scored both of Northwood’s touchdowns, while quarterback Seth DeBusk (10-of-19, 175 yards) and Tyler Waddle (five catches, 115 yards) also powered the Panthers. Five turnovers hampered the squad from Saltville.
Chilhowie 0 7 0 14—21
Northwood 0 14 0 0—14
Scoring Summary
C – Lewis 52 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
N -- Burkett 32 run (N. Prater kick)
N – Burkett 9 pass from DeBusk (N. Prater kick)
C – Tuell 19 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
C – Williams recovered fumble in end zone (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 12, N 10; Rushes-Yards: C 37-166, N 29-94; Passing Yards: C 145, N 175; Comp-Att-Int.: C 5-8-2, N 10-19-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 2-1, N 3-3; Penalties-Yards: C 4-35, N 4-30; Punts-Average: C 4-31.3, N 4-24.3
Grundy 35, Eastside 19
Ian Scammell closed the season in style, rushing for 258 yards on 42 carries and scoring five touchdowns in the Grundy Golden Wave’s win over Eastside in a VHSL Plus-One Game.
Scammell scored on runs of 4, 8, 4, 12 and 27 yards as the Black Diamond District champs finished the season with a 5-2 record.
Eastside (4-3) received 119 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Will Stansberry.
Eastside 0 6 7 6—19
Grundy 6 14 0 15—35
Scoring Summary
G – Scammell 4 run (run failed)
E – Gray 5 pass from Stansberry (run failed)
G – Scammell 8 run (run failed)
G – Scammell 4 run (McComas pass from Houck)
E – Raymond 3 run (Hill kick)
G – Scammell 12 run (Roberts run)
E – Lee 28 pass from Stansberry (kick failed)
G – Scammell 27 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 14, G 19; Rushes-Yards: E 23-97, G 61-299; Passing Yards: E 119, G 41; Comp-Att-Int.: E 9-21-2, G 4-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 1-1, G 2-2; Penalties-Yards: E 9-50, G 11-95; Punts-Average: E 3-30.7, G 1-30
Thomas Walker 36, Hurley 16
Zack Kidwell rushed for two touchdowns as Thomas Walker earned a road win over Hurley in a VHSL Plus-One Game at “The Cliff.”
Hurley (1-6) had not scored in its previous five games, but received touchdowns from Kevin Looney and John Michael Justus. Looney finished with 123 rushing yards.
Thomas Walker 16 6 0 8 -36
Hurley 16 0 0 0 -16
Scoring Summary
TW – Kidwell 21 run (Warf run)
H – Looney 95 yards kickoff return (Justus run)
TW – Harber 6 run (Cowden run)
TW – Kidwell 6 run (Ball run)
H – Justus 3 run (Justus run)
TW – Ball 3 run (run failed)
TW – Warf 4 run (run good)
Gate City 68, Marion 40
Carson Jenkins scored four touchdowns as Gate City closed out the season by prevailing in a high-scoring VHSL Plus-One Game at Legion Field.
Ethan Fleming added three TDs for the Blue Devils, who led 49-28 at halftime.
BASEBALL
Sullivan Central 13, Unaka 0
Nathaniel Mullins had two hits and also teamed with Carson Tate in pitching a shutout as the Sullivan Central Cougars overwhelmed Unaka for a non-conference win. Preston Staubus also had two hits in the win.
Sullivan East 7, Chuckey-Doak 4
Corbin Dickenson had two hits and also struck out seven in 3 1/3 superb innings of relief on the mound as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a win.
Dylan Bartley went 3-for-4 with a home run from the leadoff spot for East, while Justice Dillard went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee 7, Sullivan East 2
Sullivan East 5,
The King’s Academy 3
A two-run, inside-the-park home run in the third inning by Cayden Bawgus highlighted Sullivan East’s win over The King’s Academy on Friday in the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport.
Bawgus finished 2-for-3 for East (9-7), while Kinzie Brown scored twice.
The Patriots had dropped a 7-2 decision to Cherokee earlier in the day with Jillian Shackelford and Lexie McDuffie scoring the lone runs for the Bluff City bunch in that game.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 0
Anna Whited’s 24-kill, seven-dig, two-ace masterpiece was the difference in Eastside’s 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 triumph over Thomas Walker in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Kacie Jones (12 digs), Tinley Hamilton (22 assists) and Leci Sensabaugh (five kills) also played well as the Spartans added the tourney title to their regular-season crown.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 2
Madeline Love and Rileigh Parsons each slammed down 12 kills as Rye Cove outlasted Twin Springs for a 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 10-25, 16-14 victory in the third-place match of the Cumberland District tournament.
Chloe Lane had 27 kills, 20 digs and five aces to lead Twin Springs.