Wrestling can wait for Grundy football

Wrestling practice is already in full swing for Virginia High School League teams, but some of the top performers for 25-time state champion Grundy are currently tending to other matters.

Sixteen wrestlers, five of whom have won individual state titles, play football for Grundy and many of them will be in the spotlight Friday night as the Golden Wave (6-4) hosts the Lebanon Pioneers (7-4) in a Region 1D semifinal contest.

Sophomore Wyatt Bush is among those who has stood atop the podium at the Salem Civic Center as a state wrestling champ and is now pursuing gold on the gridiron.

A 5-foot-11, 205-pound strongman, Bush is a hard hitter as a defensive end. He also plays fullback and tight end.

“You rarely see a sophomore carry himself as the leader. Classroom, weight room, wrestling room and football field,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “He takes control of the locker room. Wyatt makes every player better whether drilling on the mat or in defensive drills on the football field.”

What is a common link between his two favorite sports?

“The roughness,” Bush said.

There’s also endurance.

Ian Scammell is Grundy’s all-time leading rusher and seems to run as hard in the fourth quarter as he does in the first. He has gained 1,714 yards on the ground this season, plays free safety and also punts.

Tailback Ethan Roberts rarely leaves the field as he’s scored four rushing touchdowns, 16 two-point conversions, plays outside linebacker and returns kickoffs.

They are both defending state titlists.

Logan Looney (the 2022 state wrestling champ at heavyweight), Carson Deel, Brady Deel and Ryan Campbell are other wrestlers who start.

Carson Griffey (a 2021 state champion), Brody Coleman, Bryce Looney, Blake Broyles, Luke Shelton, Brody Ford, Talen Looney, Cameron Keene and Shaiem Gordon do the wrestling/football double as well.

Oh yeah, Grundy wrestling coach Travis Fiser serves as the Golden Wave’s defensive coordinator.

This is not a new phenomenon as for years many of Grundy’s top football players wrestled as well.

“Especially in Single-A football,” Plymal said. “Every wrestler better be on your roster if you want to compete with a demanding schedule.”

The wrestling schedule might have to be rearranged if Grundy keeps winning.

“This year will be a little different wrestling season for us,” Roberts said. “We will be taking a late start to the mats. The transition from football straight to wrestling is definitely tough, but the guys know what to expect and we will pick up quick for the time lost.”

As for now, those who have succeeded in the grappling game are preparing for an important football game.

It’s been 20 years since Grundy won multiple playoff football games in a season.

“We care about winning, yes,” Bush said. “We also care about doing our best and making sure we do the job we are supposed to do.”

Golden Wave with gold

Members of Grundy High School’s wrestling team who have won individual state wrestling titles:

Wyatt Bush DE/RB/TE 195-pound champ (2022)

Ian Scammell RB/DB 152 (2021)/170 (2022)

Ethan Roberts RB/LB 160 (2022)

Logan Looney OL/DL 285 (2022

Carson Griffey WR/DB 132 (2021)