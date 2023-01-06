Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.

Worley used his quick first step, body control and jumper to score 25 points as the VHS Bearcats downed the Graham G-Men 65-51 at the Bearcat Den.

How impressive was Worley’s landmark? Consider that he played on the junior varsity level as a freshman.

“I’ve been trying to prove a point and improve every game,” Worley said. “Getting 1,000 points is a big accomplishment that I’m proud of.”

Worley’s initial goal for basketball was more humble.

“I wanted to play on the varsity,” Worley said.

A three-year starter, Worley has directed the VHS offense the past two years. Over that period, he has added various pieces to his skill set.

“I try to lead my team and score when I can,” Worley said. “I love to drive and dish, take it to the rim, and hit the three when I need to.”

The VHS point guard displayed another talent Friday and it was all about defense. Behind a relentless 2-2-1 press, the Bearcats (7-4) took an 8-1 lead at the 3:16 mark of the first quarter.

“Graham has had our number for many years, so getting that big lead felt amazing,” Worley said. “We’ve been working on defense and it paid off tonight.”

The lead expanded to 28-10 with 2:34 left in the first half when Worley connected on a reverse layup in transition and followed with a pull-up jumper.

With Worley scoring 16 points, VHS took a 33-14 advantage into halftime and Bearcat fans responded with a standing ovation.

Worley is in a unique spot since VHS head coach Julius Gallishaw was an elite point guard in high school and college.

“Coach Gallishaw always tells me that point guard is the most important position on the floor, and I take that to heart,” Worley said. “I’m more confident as a senior and my teammates are more confident in me.”

Gallishaw certainly has confidence in Worley.

“I told Dante before the season that his maturity level has really improved,” Gallishaw said. “I think playing football this past fall and getting stronger mentally and physically has helped with that. I give Dante the hardest assignment in every game, and he’s done a great job of leading.”

Ethan Carpenter supplied 11 points for VHS, while Aquemini Martin added nine.

Graham has dominated the SWD in recent years, crafting a 61-game win streak against district foes before falling to Virginia High late last season.

Powerful senior center Connor Roberts (6-3, 245 pounds) was the only returnee from a 14-8 squad that lost to VHS in the second round of the Region 2D playoffs. Graham and VHS also shared the regular season title in the SWD.

The start of Graham’s season was delayed since several of the basketball players played on Graham’s Class 2 state title football team.

“We’re still a long way away,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “Just getting the guys in the gym together has been a battle.”

The regular lineup for Graham (1-3) on Friday included four sophomores and a freshman.

“I’ve never seen that kind of youth in our program,” Baker said. “We’ve also got a couple guys hurt, so we’re trying to get used to playing together.”

The smothering defense of VHS compounded the learning curve for Graham. The G-Men did chop the VHS margin deficit to 54-40 with 5:54 left in the game, prompting a strategy session from Gallishaw that paid off.

“Virginia High is a well-coached and talented team that has been in a lot of tough games,” Baker said.

Cole Sexton paced Graham with 13 points, while Blake Graham and Jamel Floyd each scored eight. Sophomore point guard Markel Ray, who entered the night averaging 15 points, was held to five points by Worley and company.

Worley said he has received five offers to play at the NCAA Division III, Division II and junior college level.

“To play college basketball is another goal,” Worley said.

GIRLS

Virginia High 48, Graham 29

After dropping a 59-17 decision to Union on Tuesday, VHS bounced back in a big way.

“We had a long talk in practice after the Union game, and we’ve had a long week of practice,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said.

The Bearcats (4-7) opened an 11-1 lead and just kept on converting.

“We played hard tonight and hit some shots that we haven’t hit in a while,” Timmons said. “But I still want more.”

Mary Katherine Wilson led VHS with 18 points. The Bearcats converted eight 3-pointers.

“This was a bounce back win, but we’ve got to have more from our bench,” Timmons said.

Graham (2-5) is led by first-year coach Devontae Royal. Ella Dales and Nyasia Hanley paced Graham (2-5) with nine points each.