The Virginia High Bearcats are the best boys basketball team in their region after claiming the championship on Saturday night and senior guard Dante Worley once again showed why he’s considered by many to be the top talent in Region 2D.

Worley scored 24 points – 15 of which came in the fourth quarter – as Virginia High earned a 52-50 victory over the Graham G-Men in the regional title game at the Bearcat Den.

A 3-pointer from Worley with 19 seconds remaining gave the Bearcats (22-5) the lead for good.

“They were in a 1-3-1 zone, so I brought the ball up and passed it and cut through to the corner,” Worley said. “My teammates gave me the ball. Graham closed out on me, but they gave me too much space and as soon as I let it go I knew it was in.”

Worley certainly has a wide array of skills and they were on full display last week.

He went for 17 points and four steals in a 64-48 first-round win over Wise County Central and followed that up with a 14-point performance in a 48-46 semifinal triumph over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

“Dante has been doing this all season long,” said VHS coach Julius Gallishaw. “He got off to a slow start [against Graham], but came up big at the end.”

It clinched the first regional title for the Bearcats since 2012. The previous one prior to that came in 1996.

Since VHSL state quarterfinal games must be held at neutral sites this season, Virginia High meets the Region 2C runner-up on Friday at 7 p.m. at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. That is Worley’s future home as he recently committed to continue his career for the UVa-Wise Highland Cavaliers.

The Region 2C championship game between Radford and Floyd County will be played Monday night.

Virginia High finished as Region 2D runner-up to Union in 2022, but didn’t have to settle for the second-place trophy this time around.

“The biggest difference is our maturity,” Gallishaw said. “Another year in the system breeds more familiarity and senior leadership is better.”

Pegged to win the Southwest District, VHS swept the league’s regular-season and tournament titles.

Favored to win the regional tourney, the Bearcats did that as well.

It hasn’t always been easy and Virginia High erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to beat Graham on Saturday.

That wasn’t the first rally for the bunch from Bristol this season.

“We come back because we never doubt ourselves,” Worley said. “And Coach G always tells us to just keep fighting and that is what we do.”

Now, it’s state tournament time.

“I’m just so proud of the coaching staff and players for their hard work and dedication,” Gallishaw said. “This has truly been a great year.”