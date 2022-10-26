WORLD SERIES NOTES: Virginia High stars were college teammates with Verlander; Phillies manager briefly played for Bristol Tigers

C.J. Lee and Tyler Belcher arrived at Old Dominion University in the fall of 2003 to play baseball and the two freshmen who had starred at Virginia High already had an understanding when they got to Norfolk who the big man on campus was.

“Of course,” Lee said. “We knew he was going to be a top draft pick. Anytime you have someone throwing that hard, you knew he was going to make it to the big leagues.”

That someone was Justin Verlander, the future Hall of Fame pitcher who is expected to start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night for the Houston Astros when they host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before Verlander’s three no-hitters, two Cy Young Awards, American League MVP plaque and marriage to supermodel Kate Upton, the Bristolians witnessed as the pitcher first entered the national spotlight. The right-hander was a junior at ODU in the spring of 2004 and was MLB-ready.

“Justin was a fierce competitor,” Belcher said. “He went about his business like a professional. It was a fun to be a part of that season knowing there would be 25 to 30 scouts there every Friday night when he pitched.”

Verlander was undrafted out of Goochland High School near Richmond, Virginia, despite putting up some impressive numbers.

He struck out 17 in losing a 1-0 decision to Clarke County in a season-ending loss in the quarterfinals of the 2001 Region B tournament. John Battle would beat J.J. Kelly in the Group A state finals that year as both Southwest Virginia squads missed out on the challenge of facing the ace.

A month later, Verlander started for the East in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game and was the losing pitcher after allowing two runs in the first inning against a West squad that included Stuart Angles (Tazewell), Jamie Blanton (Gate City), Blake Brooks (John Battle), Josh Frazier (Virginia High), David Long (Coeburn), Jacob McAllister (Virginia High), Justin Nixon (Coeburn), Justin Wyatt (J.J. Kelly) and Brandon Regon of Richlands.

Blanton hit a RBI double in that game.

“I can’t tell you who I hit it off of,” Blanton told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2020. “I’d love to tell you it was off Justin Verlander, but at that time nobody really knew who he was.”

By the time his third season with Old Dominion Monarchs rolled around, Verlander had blossomed and was tough to hit.

“I did get a few at-bats against him,” Lee said. “I had a couple of hits, but the AB that stands out the most was when he jammed me during a scrimmage in January. Freezing cold and I literally thought I broke my right hand on contact.”

Belcher also made contact and that was good enough for him.

“I got one at-bat against him during intrasquad,” Belcher said. “He threw me a 96 or 97 mile-per-hour heater and I popped out to the first baseman in foul ground. I was pretty pumped though.”

As a catcher, Belcher got a behind-the-plate view of just how gifted Verlander was.

“Getting the opportunity to catch Justin matured me as a young catcher very quick,” Belcher said. “I had caught guys in high school with upper-80s and low-90s velocity. Justin was mid-90s to low-100s. That was a massive jump for me. I had no choice but to work.”

Nothing Verlander did surprised Lee or Belcher.

“One of the biggest things I took from Justin was his work ethic. He worked extremely hard in the weight room on his legs and core,” Lee said. “When we conditioned he was like a deer running around and to see him long toss from foul pole to foul pole was a sight. He sometimes had to have two guys throw with him when he really backed it up so they could get the ball back to him. You see someone work as hard as he did and it’s no wonder he has been as successful as he has. The longevity of it is unreal.”

Verlander’s focus was another noticeable trait.

“Justin loved to play golf, so we had some good times out on the course during the fall,” Belcher said. “We were only teammates for one year but Justin somewhat kept to himself at his apartment with his roommates and his dog.”

Belcher eventually played two seasons in the minor leagues, while Lee – who transferred after his first season at ODU and ended up at East Tennessee State – played professionally for three years.

They marvel that Verlander is still getting it done nearly 20 years after they were teammates.

“Incredible,” Lee said. “To be in the league 15-plus years and pitch at an elite level his entire career. It has to end up going down as one of the greatest.”

Appy League Alumni

As usual, the Appalachian League will have several alums making an impact in the Fall Classic:

>>> Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson played in a Bristol uniform – albeit very briefly.

A catcher who toiled in the minor leagues for four seasons, he was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and a walk in two games for the Appy League’s Bristol Tigers in the summer of 1985.

>>> Houston third-base coach Omar Lopez became quite familiar with the Appalachian League.

He spent the 1996 and 1997 seasons as an infielder with the Bristol White Sox and hit .246 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 104 games.

Lopez managed the Greeneville Astros in 2011 and 2012, compiling a 61-75 record.

>>> Former Sullivan South High School and Bristol White Sox pitcher Dan Wright is on the professional scouting staff of the Philadelphia Phillies and could win a World Series ring.

Wright was a three-sport start at South, attended the University of Arkansas and began his pro career with the BriSox in 1999. He pitched in the big leagues for the Chicago White Sox from 2001-2004.

>>> Houston second baseman Jose Altuve played in 85 games with the Greeneville Astros over the course of the 2008 and 2009 seasons. His first homer as a professional came at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field, while Altuve went 9-for-29 in seven career games at DeVault Stadium in Bristol.

>>> Outfielder Chas McCormick of the Astros tore the cover off the ball in an eight-game stint for Greeneville in 2017, going 15-for-30 with four RBIs.

>>> Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker hit .286 in 30 games for the Greeneville Astros in 2015. In an 8-1 win that summer over the Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium, Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base, RBI and outfield assist.

>>> Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez of the Astros appeared in two games for Greeneville in 2016, compiling a 1.69 ERA. One of those outings came against the Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium as he struck out seven and yielded two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

>>> Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was 0-3 with a 4.80 ERA in four starts for the 2012 Greeneville Astros.

>>> Astros right-hander Bryan Abreu pitched for Greeneville in 2016 and 2017 and did so poorly, going 1-4 and allowing 31 earned runs in 34 2/3 innings of work.

>>> Houston hurler Cristian Javier was 1-1 with a 1.75 ERA in seven outings for the Greeneville Astros in 2016.

>>> Pitcher Rafael Montero of the Astros was 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in four starts for the Kingsport Mets in 2011.

>>> A 1-1 record, one save and 2.11 ERA in six appearances was the stat line for Houston hurler Jose Urquidy during his summer with the Greeneville Astros in 2015.

>>> Houston reliever Jose Urquidy pitched in six games for the 2015 Greeneville Astros.

>>> Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker was the batboy for the Danville Braves in 1996 when his father, Brian, was managing the team and 16 years later he played for Danville and hit .274 in 25 games.

>>> Pitcher Noah Syndergaard of the Phillies was 4-0 with a sparking 1.41 ERA for the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2011. One of those victories came at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium when he struck out five and allowed one run (courtesy of a homer by Collin Kuhn of the Bristol White Sox) over five innings.

>>> Phillies hurler Andrew Bellatti was 2-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 13 starts for the 2010 Princeton Rays.

>>> Philadelphia pitcher Jose Alvarado struggled with the Princeton Rays in 2015, going 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in five starts.

>>> Infielder Edmundo Sosa of the Phillies compiled a .300 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 49 games for the Johnson City Cardinals in 2015.

Billy Ball

For the second straight year, folks from Southwest Virginia can call this the Billy Wagner Series.

The legendary relief pitcher who starred at Tazewell High School pitched for the Houston Astros (1995-2003) and Philadelphia Phillies (2004-2005) during his stellar 16-season MLB career.

Wagner is the franchise leader in saves (225) for the Astros and was inducted in the team’s Hall of Fame last year. His son, Will Wagner, is an infielder in the organization’s minor league system.

Houston fell in the 2021 World Series to Atlanta, the team Wagner spent his final season with in 2010.

Teammate talk

>>> MLB veteran right-handed pitcher and Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm has played alongside Philadelphia sluggers Jean Segura (with the Seattle Mariners in 2018) and Kyle Schwarber (with the Chicago Cubs from 2015-17).

>>> Pitchers David Robertson and Daniel Norris (Science Hill) both began the season in the bullpen with the Chicago Cubs and ended 2022 with different squads.

Robertson was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August, while Norris was released in July and hooked on with the Detroit Tigers for the season’s remainder.

Philadelphia outfielder Nick Castellanos and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander are also former teammates of Norris.

>>> Former Fries High School and East Tennessee State University slugger Ed Goodson played with current Houston manager Dusty Baker for three seasons with the Atlanta Braves (1975) and Los Angeles Dodgers (1976-77). In fact, Baker and Goodson were traded to the Dodgers on Nov. 17, 1975 for Lee Lacy, Tom Paciorek, Jerry Royster and Jim Wynn.

>>> Among the teammates of Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin during his stint with the Low-A Fort Wayne TinCaps (2013) and High-A Lake Elsinore Storm (2014) in the San Diego Padres farm system was former Sullivan East High School ace pitcher Matt Shepherd.

>>> Philadelphia’s Kyle Gibson was a teammate with fellow pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) with the Texas Rangers in 2020 and 2021.

>>> Phillies assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli played with Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers (Pound) in the late-1990s in the Montreal Expos minor league system.

Salyers also went into coaching and has had stints leading the high school programs at Castlewood, Powell Valley, Union and Wise County Central.

>>> While he was toiling in the minor leagues as an Oakland A’s prospect, Houston bench coach Joe Espada counted Denny Wagner (Castlewood) among his teammates.

>>> During his playing days, Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan was traded by the San Diego Padres to the Milwaukee Brewers on March 24, 2002 for ex-Virginia High star Kevin Barker. Barker’s last MLB season was in 2009 with the Cincinnati Reds and his manager was current Houston skipper Dusty Baker.