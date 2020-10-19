WORLD SERIES NOTES: Former BriBuc Austin Meadows will be in the Fall Classic with the Rays

Austin Meadows played five games for the Bristol Pirates in 2014 in what was mostly an unmemorable and short stint in the Appalachian League.
A bum hamstring landed him on the disabled list that season and part of his injury rehabilitation process included a stop in Bristol from July 2-10. A 19-year-old prospect at the time, Meadows played just one game at DeVault Stadium, while taking the field in road contests at Pulaski, Greeneville and Bluefield.
“He came in understanding he was only going to be there for a short time and he handled himself like a true professional,” said Edgar Varela, the manager for the Bristol Pirates that summer and now the hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins. “He went about his business daily and was a great example for the young group of players on how to prepare.”
Meadows went just 1-for-14 (.071) with three walks, three strikeouts and two runs scored during his time in Bristol. It wasn’t a sign of things to come as Meadows has since became an All-Star outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays and will take part in the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“The one thing that stood out not only in that short stint with [Bristol], but from the time he was drafted was his ability to make things look easily athletically and his maturity, confidence, respectfulness at such an early age,” Varela said. “You knew he had the potential of becoming a special player.”
There was also another important part of the Meadows scouting report.
“Austin is a great human being,” Varela said.
A couple of guys who played with the Bristol White Sox in the Appy League are also trying to earn World Series championship rings with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Catcher Kevan Smith appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Rays this season, hitting .258 with one homer and eight RBIs. Smith, who isn’t on Tampa Bay’s postseason roster, hit .396 in 26 games for a Bristol White Sox team managed by Pete Rose Jr. in 2011.
Meanwhile, Rolando Garza is Tampa Bay’s big-league pitching coordinator.
He batted .253 with one home run and 17 RBIs for the Bristol White Sox in 1999, before making the transition to pitching.
Garza returned to Bristol two years later and went 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA in five games on the mound for the 2001 edition of the BriSox.
Appy League Alumni
The following is a look at some other ex-Appalachian League players in the World Series:
> Charlie Morton, the winning pitcher for the Rays in their Game 7 victory over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, was 2-5 with a 4.67 ERA for the Danville Braves in 2003.
> Star pitcher Blake Snell of Tampa Bay was 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts for the Princeton Rays in 2012. He struck out seven batters over four scoreless innings in an outing against the Bristol White Sox that summer at DeVault Stadium.
> While playing for the Princeton Rays in 2010, Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier had a .303 batting average, two home runs, 16 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
> Tampa Bay pitcher Jose Alvarado struggled with the Princeton Rays in 2015, going 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in five starts.
> Rays hurler John Curtiss was 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA with the 2014 Elizabethton Twins.
> Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough had two scoreless outings for the Pulaski Mariners in 2014 and notched a save against the Burlington Royals.
> Pitcher Aaron Slegers of the Rays recorded three saves and a 0.47 ERA in nine games for the 2013 Elizabethton Twins.
> Tampa Bay rookie pitcher Josh Fleming was 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 2017 for the Princeton Rays.
> Shane McClanahan of the Rays pitched four scoreless innings over two outings for the 2018 Princeton Rays.
> Tampa Bay hitting coach Dan DeMent hit .301 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs for the Princeton Devil Rays in 2000.
> Tampa Bay third-base coach Rodney Linares served as manager of the Greeneville Astros in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
> Tampa Bay catching coordinator Tomas Francisco played for the Princeton Rays in 2008 and 2009.
> Paul Hoover, the big-league field coordinator for Tampa Bay, had four home runs and 37 RBIs to go along with a .303 batting average in 1997 for the Princeton Devil Rays.
> Jean Ramirez, the bullpen catcher for the Rays, hit .246 in 19 games with the 2016 Princeton Rays.
> Infield coordinator Ivan Ochoa of the Rays compiled a .216 batting average in 2001 for the Burlington Indians.
> Pitcher Adam Kolarek of the Dodgers compiled a 3.86 ERA in five relief appearances for the Kingsport Mets in 2010.
> Dodgers hurler Jake McGee was 4-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 12 starts for the 2004 Princeton Devil Rays.
> Los Angeles relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol was 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA in five starts for the Elizabethton Twins in 2017.
> Danny Lehmann, the communications/game planning coach for Los Angeles, hit .221 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 2007 for the Elizabethton Twins.
Dodger Dudes
Landon Knack spent the summer at the Dodgers’ alternate training site on the campus of the University of Southern California.
The right-handed pitcher was taken by Los Angeles with the 60th overall pick out of East Tennessee State University in June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. The former Science Hill High School star received a $715,000 signing bonus.
“The alternate site was a great experience,” Knack said. “I got the opportunity to start my career facing a few big leaguers and guys that are right on the doorstep. I got to see how the best go about their business and see what it takes to be successful against those guys. I learned more in three months out there almost than I had my whole life playing ball and think I’ll be set up to be a step ahead starting my career when we have a [minor league] season next year.”
> Former Virginia High ace pitcher Justin Grimm appeared in 35 games last season for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Class AAA affiliate of the L.A. Dodgers.
Tampa Bay ‘Topper
Ex-Science Hill High School slugger Jeremy Owens is a coach in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system. He served as hitting coach for the Low-A Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2018 and 2019.
He spent three seasons – 2006-08 – as a minor league player for the Rays.
State Stuff
The teams might be from California and Florida, but there are plenty of guys with Virginia and Tennessee connections to the World Series participants.
> Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe attended Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Virginia. He was only a year old when the school he would one day attend lost to Virginia High in the 1996 VHSL Group AA state finals at DeVault Stadium.
> Bench coach Matt Quatraro and pitcher Ryan Yarbrough of the Tampa Bay Rays went to Old Dominion University.
> Tampa Bay first baseman Nate Lowe was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended high school in Georgia.
> Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander is a Virginia Tech graduate
> L.A. superstar Mookie Betts went to John Overton High School in Nashville, Tennessee.
> Matt Beaty of the Dodgers attended Dresden High School and Belmont University in Tennessee.
> Chris Taylor of the Dodgers was a middle-school wrestling champion in his hometown of Virginia Beach and later became a superstar slugger at the University of Virginia.
> Right-handed hurler Walker Buehler and pitching coach Mark Prior of Los Angeles both went to Vanderbilt University. Prior transferred to the University of Southern California after just one season at Vandy.
> Mark Vinson is the top assistant trainer for the Tampa Bay Rays and attended Giles High School in Pearisburg, Virginia.
Teammate Talk
> Catcher Mike Zunino of the Rays played with Nick Hill (Sullivan East) in the minor leagues and with Justin Grimm (Virginia High) two years ago with the Seattle Mariners.
> Nick Hill (Sullivan East) and Tristan Archer (Sullivan South) were among the minor league teammates of Tampa Bay utility man Ji-Man Choi.
> Justin Grimm (Virginia High) played at the University of Georgia with Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Wood.
> Tampa Bay Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola was teammates with Glen Cullop (Sullivan South) and Kevin Barker (Virginia High) in the minor leagues.
> Kyle Snyder, the pitching coach for the Rays, spent three MLB seasons alongside Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) with the Kansas City Royals. Both were first-round draft picks of Kansas City in 1999.
> Tampa Bay pitcher Nick Anderson played with ex-Richlands High School slugger Bradley Strong while both were with the Fort Myers Miracle of the High-A Florida State League in 2017.
> Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker played with Tampa Bay field coordinator Paul Hoover
> Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro and Eric Hungate (Marion) were teammates with the Old Dominion University Monarchs in the early-1990s.
> Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe was a teammate with pitcher Matt Shepherd (Sullivan East) when both were in the San Diego Padres farm system.
> Tampa Bay’s Aaron Loop pitched alongside Daniel Norris (Science Hill) when the duo was with the Toronto Blue Jays.
> Slugger Matt Beaty of the Dodgers and pitcher Chase Cunningham (Tennessee High) were teammates at Belmont University.
> L.A. Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren managed the Modesto A’s of the High-A California League in 1999 and one of the top pitchers on that club was former Castlewood High School ace Denny Wagner.
> Los Angeles first-base coach George Lombard made his pro debut as a player with the Gulf Coast League Braves in 1994. His manager that summer was Virginia High graduate Jim Saul.
> Ex-David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star Clint Freeman spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons in the L.A. Dodgers minor league system and infielder Edwin Rios was among his teammates.
> Former Daniel Boone High School and East Tennessee State University standout Jeremy Hall pitched in the Tampa Bay minor league system from 2007-2011. Jake McGee, currently with the L.A. Dodgers, was a teammate of his during that time.
> Brandon Matheny, who attended Holston High School and Emory & Henry College, was teammates with Dodgers bullpen coach Josh Bard in the minor leagues. Bard was the catcher for the Buffalo Bisons, the Class AAA affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, in 2002 when Matheny notched a win over the Charlotte Knights.
Team Colors
Ex-Fries High School and ETSU slugger Ed Goodson played in 144 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1976 and 1977 seasons.
He appeared as a pinch-hitter for Los Angeles in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series.
