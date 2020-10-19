WORLD SERIES NOTES: Former BriBuc Austin Meadows will be in the Fall Classic with the Rays

Austin Meadows played five games for the Bristol Pirates in 2014 in what was mostly an unmemorable and short stint in the Appalachian League.

A bum hamstring landed him on the disabled list that season and part of his injury rehabilitation process included a stop in Bristol from July 2-10. A 19-year-old prospect at the time, Meadows played just one game at DeVault Stadium, while taking the field in road contests at Pulaski, Greeneville and Bluefield.

“He came in understanding he was only going to be there for a short time and he handled himself like a true professional,” said Edgar Varela, the manager for the Bristol Pirates that summer and now the hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins. “He went about his business daily and was a great example for the young group of players on how to prepare.”

Meadows went just 1-for-14 (.071) with three walks, three strikeouts and two runs scored during his time in Bristol. It wasn’t a sign of things to come as Meadows has since became an All-Star outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays and will take part in the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.