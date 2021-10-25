WORLD SERIES NOTEBOOK: The Appalachian League boasts several alumni including Brian Snitker

“You could tell back then he was very much a student of the game,” said Bruce Tonascia, also a catcher for Kingsport in ‘77. “Bob Didier was our manager and Sonny Jackson was on the coaching staff and Brian just soaked in everything he could from them. He was a good low-ball hitter, was always very positive and nothing seemed to faze him too much.”

Snitker returned to the Appy League in 1996 as manager of the Danville Braves, piloting the team to a 37-29 mark and a second-place showing in the Appy League’s North Division.

“He was pretty much like he is now,” said Tyrone Pendergrass, the top hitter for Danville that season. “He taught me to let it all hang out, leave it all on the field and to just have fun. As far as how I feel about him going to the World Series, I’m super proud of him. Well-deserved and couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

The batboy for Danville in ‘96 was Brian’s son, Troy Snitker, who played in 25 games for the Danville Braves 16 years later. Troy Snitker is now the hitting coach for the Houston Astros as either the father or the son will win a World Series title.

Appy League Alumni

Brian and Troy Snitker aren’t the only World Series participants who spent time in the Appalachian League.