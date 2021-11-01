WORLD SERIES: Houston's Zack Greinke was a teammate of Bristol native Jimmy Gobble, former BriBucs skipper Kieran Mattison; visited SWVA golf courses often

Houston might trail the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, but one of the leading storylines in this year’s edition of the Fall Classic has been the adroitness of ageless and enigmatic Astros pitcher Zack Greinke.
The 38-year-old started Game 4, relying on craftiness, guile, good movement and great defense to toss four scoreless innings as only six of the 58 pitches he threw were clocked above 90 miles-per-hour on the stadium radar guns.
He’s 2-for-3 at the plate and connected for a pinch-hit single in Houston’s Game 5 victory on Sunday, becoming the first pitcher to successfully pound out a pinch hit in the World Series since 1923.
There was a time, however, when Greinke’s annual rite of autumn wasn’t the Major League Baseball playoffs, but a trek to Southwest Virginia from his home in Florida.
Save for one year from 2005-2009, he was among the featured guests at the Andrew Mullins Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by John Battle High School graduate Jimmy Gobble, Greinke’s teammate at the time with the Kansas City Royals.
Luke Hochevar, David DeJesus, Mark Teahen and Mike Wood were among the other big leaguers who showed up, but Greinke was the headliner and he took the golfing portion of the event seriously.
It wasn’t uncommon in mid-October for other golfers to stumble upon one of the best hurlers in the big leagues launching drives at Bristol’s Clear Creek Golf Course or sinking putts at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
“He loved coming here and hanging out,” Gobble said. “He’d stay for about five to seven days and he’d go golf every single day. Sometimes with me and sometimes on his own, it didn’t matter to him. That’s always been Zack.”
Gobble and Greinke first met in 2003 while with Double-A Wichita in Kansas City’s farm system and they became fast friends.
The two were featured on a 2004 trading card issued by Topps.
The duo shared the cover of a Royals program together with the headline “G-Force.”
From 2004-2008, they were teammates in the big leagues.
“Our friendship started in 2004 really,” Gobble said. “We were two young guys in a rotation and most other guys on the team were established guys. We had common interests too, so that helped and as we got older it was consistent with hanging out all the time on the road. … Zack was very honest and genuine in who he was.”
Greinke is brutally honest.
“Honestly, I just know Zack as Zack,” Gobble said. “He’s one of the truest guys you will ever meet and he’s a top-tier athlete.”
Kieran Mattison, who managed the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2019, agrees.
Mattison and Greinke played together with Kansas City’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League team in 2002, breaking into pro baseball at the same time.
“My first impression – different, but cool guy who was interesting and I wanted to get to know,” Mattison said. “I remember when Greinke bought his first car with his signing bonus. He was so excited to show me his new ride … I’ve met a few other guys in baseball that know Greinke from high school or pro baseball. The stories we have could be perfect for an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.”
Gobble retired in 2010 after a seven-season MLB career and is entering his fifth season as the head baseball coach at John Battle.
Meanwhile, his only ex-teammate that’s still active in the majors has shined on the big stage and is still getting hitters out.
“He’s such a smart pitcher, keeps his body in shape and can throw multiple pitches in any count,” Gobble said. “He’s special with the ability to compete. He pitched his tail off [in Game 4]. He worked quick, stayed ahead and didn’t try to be too careful.”
Count Gobble among the group of folks who thinks Greinke deserves a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, after he retires.
“Yes,” Gobble said. “Longevity and consistency to his craft, 200-plus wins, a Cy Young Award.”
Who knows?
Perhaps when Greinke hangs it up, he might return to the area for a round or two on the links.
“Last time I talked to Zack was forever ago,” Gobble said. “We spoke during the offseason before he went to Houston. He was on the golf course hitting balls and we chatted for about 10 minutes or so. My wife, Julie, and his wife, Emily, stay in touch via Facebook and I’m sure when he’s done we will catch up on a golf course or at a steakhouse at some point.”
