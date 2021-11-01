WORLD SERIES: Houston's Zack Greinke was a teammate of Bristol native Jimmy Gobble, former BriBucs skipper Kieran Mattison; visited SWVA golf courses often

“My first impression – different, but cool guy who was interesting and I wanted to get to know,” Mattison said. “I remember when Greinke bought his first car with his signing bonus. He was so excited to show me his new ride … I’ve met a few other guys in baseball that know Greinke from high school or pro baseball. The stories we have could be perfect for an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.”

Gobble retired in 2010 after a seven-season MLB career and is entering his fifth season as the head baseball coach at John Battle.

Meanwhile, his only ex-teammate that’s still active in the majors has shined on the big stage and is still getting hitters out.

“He’s such a smart pitcher, keeps his body in shape and can throw multiple pitches in any count,” Gobble said. “He’s special with the ability to compete. He pitched his tail off [in Game 4]. He worked quick, stayed ahead and didn’t try to be too careful.”

Count Gobble among the group of folks who thinks Greinke deserves a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, after he retires.

“Yes,” Gobble said. “Longevity and consistency to his craft, 200-plus wins, a Cy Young Award.”

Who knows?