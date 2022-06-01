World Series champion Garbey returns to Bristol as manager of State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – Barbaro Garbey will fill out a lineup card today featuring the names of young baseball players with big dreams.

There was a time when legendary Detroit Tigers skipper Sparky Anderson jotted Garbey’s name down for Game 1 of the 1984 World Series, when the 27-year-old started at designated hitter and batted sixth – behind left fielder Larry Herndon and in front of center fielder Chet Lemon.

Garbey went 0-for-12 in the Fall Classic that October as the Tigers beat the San Diego Padres in five games to take the title. Detroit hasn’t won a World Series championship since and it was the highlight of Garbey’s big-league career.

“I did not have that much luck in the World Series,” Garbey said. “But it was not like I was overmatched, it just happens. It was a great experience and nobody can take that away from me.”

Thirty-eight years later, Garbey is managing the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners and the team opens the season tonight on the road against the Princeton WhistlePigs.

Garbey previously piloted winter-league teams in Columbia and Venezuela and also had stints coaching in the minor leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. He served as Bristol’s hitting coach last summer.

“It’s a lot different when you’re managing in the winter leagues,” Garbey said. “It’s a different game. The players have a little more experience and the level of talent is higher as you’re managing people who have played in the major leagues and the high levels of the minor leagues.

“When teaching these kids, we are here to help them get better and get to a higher level with the best teaching experience we can give them.”

What is the main thing Garbey wants to see from his pupils in the wooden-bat collegiate league?

“We want to play hard with a desire to win,” Garbey said. “Our main thing is to develop, but with development comes a winning attitude. You can develop a little quicker with a winning attitude, because you have to play the right way.”

That sounds like a quote from Anderson, the Hall of Fame skipper who Garbey played for in Detroit.

“Sparky was from the old school and he did want guys to play the game the right way,” Garbey said. “He had that platoon system and everybody knew when the situation came who would be playing. We were ready. For example, if I was on the bench and I saw a left-handed pitcher in the bullpen, I knew I had to get ready because I could be in there.

“The same thing if I was playing, a left-hander was starting and a right-hander came from the bullpen. I knew Darrell Evans would be in there or Dave Bergman would be in there.”

Those ‘84 Tigers are considered one of the best teams in MLB history as they started 35-5, won 104 games and steamrolled through the postseason.

“What made that team so great, was the most of the guys on the team were grown from the Detroit Tigers,” Garbey said. “[Alan] Trammell, [Lou] Whitaker, Lance [Parrish], [Kirk] Gibson, Howard Johnson, myself. We all came from the Tigers organization and that made the team have great chemistry. It was like a family, very close. We played the game exactly the way it was supposed to be played.”

The same field where Trammell, Whitaker, Parrish and Dan Petry played for the Appy League’s Bristol Tigers in the 1970s is where Garbey will spend his summer for the second straight year.

Garbey arrived in the United States in 1980 as a Cuban refugee.

Four years later he was playing in the World Series and Sparky, known for hyperbole, once called Garbey the “next Roberto Clemente.”

Garbey’s MLB career was comprised of 226 games with the Tigers and Texas Rangers as he finished with a lifetime batting average of .267 and 11 home runs.

“I left Cuba and my family behind to try to pursue my dream over here in the United States and that was to play in the major leagues,” Garbey said.

Many of the players he will mentor this summer have big-league aspirations.

Fidel Ulloa will get the opening-night assignment on the mound tonight for the State Liners after going 4-2 with a 4.70 ERA this spring at San Joaquin Delta College in California.

This is his first summer-ball experience.

“I’m excited,” Ulloa said. “We have some pretty good arms on this team, a good defense, a good offense. … It went pretty well as a freshman at Delta [this season]. Overall, it was pretty good.”

Jeff Gonzalez from Indian River State College in Florida will start on Friday after going 2-1 with a 7.82 ERA in 2022.

>>> The State Liners face defending Appy League champion Greeneville on Saturday in their home opener.

>>> Bristol has the most local connections of any team in the Appy League.

Carson-Newman’s Luke Francisco (Abingdon), King University’s Ray Berry (Chilhowie), Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) of Rhodes College, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Chase Hungate (Abingdon) and Davis Kelliher of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise are on the roster. Hungate will play in the NCAA tournament for VCU.

>>> The Appalachian League will have a “sudden-death” extra-inning format this season.

During the plate meeting prior to each game, the home team manager will determine if they want to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game.

For the team on offense, the player on the lineup card immediately preceding the batter due up will be placed on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring. If the team on offense scores, they will win the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, they will win the game.