WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Rain forces postponement of racing at BMS until Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. - For the second time in less than a month, rain has forced the postponement of a Saturday night racing program at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Due to persistent showers, officials from the World of Outlaws, DIRTcar and BMS finally decided at 7:25 p.m. to reset the event for Sunday afternoon.
Action will begin at 1 p.m. with hot laps to follow for both the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.
Opening ceremonies will follow, setting the stage for four eight-lap heat races in the Late Model division.
Two feature races will follow, including a 20-lap DIRTcar UMP Modified race that pays $10,000-to-win and a 50-lap World of Outlaws Late Model race that pays $25,000 to the winner.
Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and ticket booths and spectator gates at Gates 1, 13 and 15 will open at noon. Tickets are available for $45 for adults and $10 for kids 12-under.
Due to heavy rain and flooding, the NASCAR Truck Series race at BMS was moved from Saturday, March 27 to Monday, March 29.
In Friday night’s action at BMS, four-time World of Outlaws Series Late Model champion Josh Richards of Shinnston, West Virginia, held off Chris Madden (Grey Court, Tenn.) to claim the 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature.
It was the 78th career victory for Richards, who drives for Clint Bowyer Racing. Richards also took his heat race.
“I never thought I would win a race at Bristol since my asphalt career didn’t take off,” Richards said.
Richards competed in nine NASCAR Truck and 14 Xfinity Series events, finishing 19th in the 2012 Food City 200 at BMS.
Before the final caution with two laps remaining, Madden had been chopping into the lead of Richards. Thanks to a flawless restart, Richards finally pulled away.
“It was getting hairy out there in lapped traffic,” Richards said. “I knew Madden had a really good car and I just tried to hold him off.
Brandon Sheppard, Rick Eckert and Brandon Overton rounded out the top five finishers in the 25-car invitation-only field.
“The first win [at Bristol] is always going to be the best, but this one is up there for sure,” Richards said. “Anytime you can win against these guys it really means a lot, no matter where it is.
Madden said he picked the wrong line on the final restart.
“I didn’t need that caution at the end,” Madden said. “We definitely were good on long runs. If the race would’ve been 50 laps, I think we could’ve got us one.”
Pole-winner Jimmy Owens (Newport, Tenn.) finished in the No. 23 spot after being involved in a crash with 24 laps remaining. Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, Tenn.) was forced to change a tire in the opening laps and finished 14th.
NASCAR veteran David Stremme led from start to finish in the 20-lap UMP Modified feature for a $5,000 reward.
“To win at Bristol is amazing,” Stremme said. “This track is very special and very demanding - physically on the car and on the driver mentally. I’m used to all that, so I think that was an advantage.”
Stremme’s Bristol resume includes a fifth-place Xfinity finish and a ninth place run in the Trucks.
Kyle Hammer, Ryan Ayers, Nick Hoffman and Dylan Woodling rounded out the top five.
