WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Devin Moran captures Late Model feature at BMS

Even though Weiss dominated most of the event, he had one nagging concern.

“I was just thinking tires, tires, tires,” Weiss said. “I wish we had finished one spot better, but that’s the way it goes.”

From his heat race to the feature, Bailes (Clover, South Carolina) was in a continual search for a consistent groove.

“I wanted to take care of my tires, but I wasn’t expecting the track to be that slick in Turn 1 and I fell a few spots back,” Bailes said. “We took our chance when we had it, and we were lucky to get to third.”

According to Bailes, the condition of the track changed dramatically from Thursday night’s practice session to the Sunday afternoon showdown.

“It changed every night,” Bailes said. “On Thursday, it was wide open. Friday was still wide open but it had a little character to it. Today, it got rubbered there at the end but Devin made his pass at the stop so there were definitely two grooves.”

No driver tested the high banks Sunday more than Jimmy Owens. The Newport, Tennessee, resident battled several issues before settling for the No. 11 position.