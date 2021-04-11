WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Devin Moran captures Late Model feature at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – As a kid, Devin Moran watched his famous father make history at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Moran authored his own chapter Sunday afternoon at BMS.
With a stirring finish, the Dresden, Ohio, resident won the 40-lap World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model feature in the Bristol Bash.
Moran is the son of famed Late Model racer Donnie Moran, who competed in the Battle of Bristol dirt races at BMS in 2000-2001.
“I was six or seven, so I barely remember being here when dad was racing back then. But winning here today is so cool,” Devin said.
Donnie Moran watched from the BMS pits Sunday as his son started the feature in second and gradually found a comfort zone around the dry and slick surface.
After Ricky Weiss led the first 30 laps, Moran ventured to the high side of the track with nine laps remaining to execute the decisive pass for the lead.
“I fell back a little at first and saw those guys running up top, and then I found out the outside was so much better,” Moran said.
Weiss (Manitoba, Canada) held on for second, with Ross Bailes, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Brandon Overton following in the 27-car field.
“Our team has been struggling for a little while, so this was a huge confidence booster,” Weiss said. “Just to be able to lead one lap at Bristol is awesome.”
Even though Weiss dominated most of the event, he had one nagging concern.
“I was just thinking tires, tires, tires,” Weiss said. “I wish we had finished one spot better, but that’s the way it goes.”
From his heat race to the feature, Bailes (Clover, South Carolina) was in a continual search for a consistent groove.
“I wanted to take care of my tires, but I wasn’t expecting the track to be that slick in Turn 1 and I fell a few spots back,” Bailes said. “We took our chance when we had it, and we were lucky to get to third.”
According to Bailes, the condition of the track changed dramatically from Thursday night’s practice session to the Sunday afternoon showdown.
“It changed every night,” Bailes said. “On Thursday, it was wide open. Friday was still wide open but it had a little character to it. Today, it got rubbered there at the end but Devin made his pass at the stop so there were definitely two grooves.”
No driver tested the high banks Sunday more than Jimmy Owens. The Newport, Tennessee, resident battled several issues before settling for the No. 11 position.
Fan favorite Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, Tennessee) was also handicapped by gremlins. After an engine change, Bloomquist finished last in his heat, advanced through the last chance qualifier and finished 19th in the feature.
Josh Richards, who won Friday’s feature, lasted just 10 laps Sunday, while defending series champion Brandon Sheppard was 13th.
Shortly after conquering the transformed “Clay Coliseum” at BMS, Moran was awarded $25,000 and the BMS Gladiator Sword that goes to all Bristol race winners.
“Oh my goodness, this is unbelievable,” Moran said. “These cool trophies are getting to be a great collection. Hopefully, I can keep getting them.”
Devin’s father, Donnie, began his racing career in 1979 at Zanesville Speedway in Ohio. The elder Moran has won more than 150 dirt Late Model features. Devin moved past his father Sunday with his sixth career World of Outlaws victory.
“We are so blessed,” Devin said. “Look at this place, we are at Bristol and we just won. This is awesome. I want to give major thanks to my dad. He hasn’t been to a race all year, and he came down here and gave me some pointers. We showed our speed today.”
Kyle Strickler knows speed. He led from start to finish Sunday to win the 20-lap DIRTcar UMP Modified feature.
“When I got into lapped traffic and went to the top, I knew our car was really good,” Strickler said. “It really makes me happy to drive this thing and work with these guys. I will be smiling all the way home.”
In 2016, Strickler moved from Pennsylvania to Mooresville, North Carolina to chase his racing dreams. The driver known as the “High Side Tickler” also earned a win in the Modified portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March
Strickler sent an early message Sunday winning his heat race by more than four seconds.
“I really love Bristol,” said Strickler, a former winner at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia. “Big fast race tracks like this are high up on my list. “
Kyle Hammer (Clinton, Illinois) finished second, with Chris Arnold (Matoaca,Virginia). Ryan Ayers (Concord, North Carolina) and former NASCAR star David Reutimann rounding out top five.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544