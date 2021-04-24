WORLD OF OUTLAWS: David Gravel breaks BMS track record

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a Friday night to remember for Sprint Car veteran David Gravel at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Early in the evening, the Watertown, Connecticut, resident made history by posting a lap of 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph in qualifying.

That mark broke the famed track record of 13.860 seconds at 138.492 mph set by three-time series champion Sammy Swindell in the 2000 Channellock Challenge at BMS.

Gio Scelzi (13.752) and three other drivers also went under Swindell’s record in qualifying.

“I had the track record on the [PlayStation 2 video game] for a while, so I’m happy to get it in real life,” said Gravel, who also drew the No. 1 starting position for the feature and won the Fast Pass Dash by a margin of 3.832 seconds.

Before a large crowd of over 20,000, Gravel completed the sweep by winning the 25-lap, $10,000-to-win feature that began at 10:33.

“This is pretty cool, especially since the series hasn’t been here in so long,” Gravel said. “[Bristol] is an iconic place that everybody talks about in Sprint Cars. I can’t thank Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR enough for putting dirt on this track and going racing. I think it’s great for everybody in motorsports.”