WORLD OF OUTLAWS: David Gravel breaks BMS track record

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a Friday night to remember for Sprint Car veteran David Gravel at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Early in the evening, the Watertown, Connecticut, resident made history by posting a lap of 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph in qualifying.
That mark broke the famed track record of 13.860 seconds at 138.492 mph set by three-time series champion Sammy Swindell in the 2000 Channellock Challenge at BMS.
Gio Scelzi (13.752) and three other drivers also went under Swindell’s record in qualifying.
“I had the track record on the [PlayStation 2 video game] for a while, so I’m happy to get it in real life,” said Gravel, who also drew the No. 1 starting position for the feature and won the Fast Pass Dash by a margin of 3.832 seconds.
Before a large crowd of over 20,000, Gravel completed the sweep by winning the 25-lap, $10,000-to-win feature that began at 10:33.
“This is pretty cool, especially since the series hasn’t been here in so long,” Gravel said. “[Bristol] is an iconic place that everybody talks about in Sprint Cars. I can’t thank Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR enough for putting dirt on this track and going racing. I think it’s great for everybody in motorsports.”
After Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas) led the first two laps, Gravel grabbed the lead and held off a late charge from Aaron Reutzel. A rookie from Clute, Texas, Reutzel started from the inside of row five but was closing the gap on Gravel before the only caution of the race came with five laps remaining.
‘That caution absolutely hurt us,” Reutzel said. “We were two laps from taking the lead. [Gravel] couldn’t lap cars, and my car was so good that I could go anywhere.
“Once we had the restart, [Gravel] had a clean track and he was back to being good again. [Gravel] was the fastest car all night until lapped traffic came along and then I thought we were the car to beat. We just didn’t have the luck but it was a phenomenal run for our team.”
Ruetzel won an All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car event at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee last year.
Carson Macedo, Hafertepe, Donny Schatz and Kyle Larson rounded out the top six finishers in the 24-car field.
It was the second win of the season for Gravel, who has 60 career victories.
The Super DIRTcar feature was still underway at press time late Friday. NASCAR Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen topped qualifying with a lap of 16.574.
It was the first-ever appearance of the Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds at BMS.
