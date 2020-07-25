Give the TSSAA officials credit, they are trying to get fall sports in.
Bernard Childress, the executive director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, couldn’t have been more right with a comment during last Wednesday’s very long and sometimes tedious Board of Control meeting that still left plenty of unanswered questions. .
“Given the circumstances, clearly high school sports will look different this year,” Childress said.
Never has a statement been so true. They’re trying, but will it all be for naught? After all, the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc in our country since March has a very good record of success in ruining every plan in its path.
“We just have to be flexible and we have to understand that in this unique situation we are all going through the same thing,” Childress said. “We are trying to make the best decision for young people.”
Need an example of how divided our country is? Check out the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic related to athletics.
There is nothing uniform about any of this at any level.
The Virginia High School League is expected to vote on Monday on an option for the upcoming fall sports season, all of which will result in Easter football in 2021. Yet, just across the border, West Virginia plans to kick off the football season on Sept. 3.
While Bluefield will play ball, Graham will sit on the sidelines.
Don’t be surprised if some Virginia kids suddenly transfer to West Virginia to play fall football. How many might just transfer right back in the spring and play more football? Who knows, it could happen. Another issue is college-bound players that pass on spring ball to prepare for the next level. You can’t blame them at all.
Tennessee is still moving on. Volleyball, cross country and golf are still slated to start on time, and girls soccer will apparently be ready to begin competition on Sept. 7.
As for football, this might take a while. The Board of Control chose an option on Wednesday, which would allow eight games, a 16-team playoff field for each class and two extra games for the teams that don’t make the postseason. If the current State of Emergency signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee - which prevents any contact related to contact sports - stays in effect until Aug. 29, then practice would begin on Aug. 30, with games starting on Sept. 18.
There is a catch.
“The contingency plans that we are talking about today are just out there just in case we cannot have a full season,” Childress said. “Again, we have to hope for the best and plan for the worse.”
Yep, the TSSAA is still holding out hope for a normal season.
That is why they threw in a newly-created hybrid option that gives the TSSAA more flexibility, preserving the possibility of a normal 10-game regular season and full playoff format if the TSSAA’s request to be exempted from that notice is approved.
That could also help preserve schedules for schools, especially non-regional games, which can be a headache to find, even under normal circumstances.
That means there is no set start date just yet. While coaches are creatures of habit and want an answer and a plan, Childress pointed out that no matter when the start date for competition is set, they would still need at least three weeks of practice to prepare.
As of now, they are just doing what they have been doing since June.
“They cannot do anything right now other than weightlifting and conditioning, fundamental practice that is totally without any contact whatsoever,” Childress said. “Football teams are going through a heat acclimation period so they do that without having any contact with one another.”
Childress said the TSSAA is still hopeful that Lee will place high school football in the same category as college and professional sports in Tennessee, which would exempt them from the State of Emergency and allow them to begin their season on time.
Time is running out, however, but Childress said it wasn’t because of any rumored conflict between the two sides.
“That is so far from the truth, do not believe everything that you see on social media,” said Childress, another good piece of advice for all of us to follow. “Both the governor’s office and TSSAA are hand-in-hand with that. This is not TSSAA vs. the governor’s office in trying to get them to put us in a category with all state universities. If that were to occur, it would be a joint effort. Everything has been a joint effort.
“I just don’t want it to be put out there that we are in conflict with each other because it hasn’t been that type of relationship whatsoever. If it was, I would tell you. We will continue to work in partnership with them and our goal is to have an ordinary season as much as possible.”
Good luck with that.
No matter what decision is made, the list of guidelines that the TSSAA released for all fall sports in the upcoming season will be difficult to follow, especially for small schools with small budgets. There are rules for all, even for fans, including limiting the numbers, enforcing social distancing, undergoing temperature checks and wearing masks.
Check all of them out on the TSSAA website, and put yourself in their shoes.
The same issues can be found on the college level. Some schools and conferences have already called it quits for the fall. Others are carrying on.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday it would have no fall sports. Emory & Henry is finished until 2021. Conference Carolinas let it be known the next day they would be having fall sports. King can start practice on Sept. 1, and begin competition on Sept. 18. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and the South Atlantic Conference, delayed their seasons on Friday, but are slated to start competition on Sept. 26.
It is a never-ending pattern. The Colonial Athletic Conference has already canceled its fall football season, but James Madison hopes to play on, determined to continue as long as the NCAA still plans to host fall championships.
Meanwhile, the Southern Conference, which includes East Tennessee State, still hasn’t decided what to do. Answers could come this week, or not.
Then there are the so-called major colleges. Both the Big 10 and Pac-12 are playing conference-only games. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 still haven’t made a decision, but now Notre Dame – which is an independent in football – is being rumored to be considering playing an ACC schedule this season and could be eligible to play in the ACC championship game.
Who would have ever thought? Will they share some of their money with the rest of the ACC? Don’t count on it.
This is what the pandemic has brought us, a never-ending collage of press releases, cancellations, delays, zoom conferences and plenty of simply waiting for what will happen next.
And, something always does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.