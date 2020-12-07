WOODSON COLUMN: There has to be a better way to determine a national football champion

That wasn’t good enough either so now the College Football Playoff has been created. People sit around a table – yes, even this year during a pandemic – to determine to the 25-team CPF rankings.

Frankly, the mystery is why they bother with 25. Really, all that matters is who is in the top four, and which non-Power-5 team is ranked the highest.

College football has the best regular season in all of sports. They have the worst postseason in sports.

The current system simply doesn’t work. There has to be a better way.

Some folks want to keep the four-team playoff, others want to stick with 2, or go to 6, 8, 12 or even 16.

It is done at most other levels of college football, but the bowl games are just too valuable for Division I schools.

Something needs to be done to incorporate those bowl games into the playoffs, similar to what they do with the two national semifinal games.

That would eliminate some schools from playing in bowl games, but are 6-6 or even 5-7 teams really deserving of postseason games?