WOODSON COLUMN: There has to be a better way to determine a national football champion

As an Alabama fan, I like the College Football Playoff just the way it is.
After all, the Crimson Tide is always in the mix, usually in the top two spots, comfortably in the top four.
The same goes for Clemson and Ohio State. While I don’t care for either of them – big surprise there – they are always going to be there, even if the Buckeyes have only played five games.
The fourth team is usually the only mystery and this year that will be Notre Dame, Florida or possibly Texas A&M.
Cincinnati? Nope, not a chance.
The rest? They are playing for all the other bowl games, none of which will result in the ultimate chance at playing for a national championship. It’s just another game played for hardware that will end up collecting dust in a trophy case.
Every Tuesday night ESPN promotes is College Football Playoff rankings show, trying their best to create as much suspense as possible.
It doesn’t work.
Even the most casual of fan knows who those top 3 teams will be, and the fourth isn’t that hard to figure out.
The fifth or sixth team might be interesting since they should move into the top four if one of those teams lose. Maybe.
The biggest suspense? Which non-Power-5 team will be ranked the highest. That isn’t a big deal either because they will never, ever get a seat at the table in the final four. It just isn’t going to happen.
They will get a berth into a New Year’s Six bowl game and make lots of money, but 12-0, 8-0 or whatever they finish, won’t get them a shot at the ultimate goal.
Why not have a playoff for the Group of 5 teams since those squads aren’t considered good enough to play with the Power-5 in a playoff system.
No wonder Central Florida had to declare itself national champs a few years ago. Nobody would give them a chance.
Honestly, the College Football Playoff is doing more harm than good to the greatest spectator sport in our country. Yes, college football is so much more fun to watch than the NFL, especially when spectators are allowed in the stands.
The college football fan is being turned off by the predictability of the way the process works.
There has to be a better way.
National champions have been determined in other ways. For decades it was media polls that determined the champion. Eventually, that was changed in to the Bowl Championship Series, where a combination of media and computer rankings were used to determine which two teams would play for the title.
That wasn’t good enough either so now the College Football Playoff has been created. People sit around a table – yes, even this year during a pandemic – to determine to the 25-team CPF rankings.
Frankly, the mystery is why they bother with 25. Really, all that matters is who is in the top four, and which non-Power-5 team is ranked the highest.
College football has the best regular season in all of sports. They have the worst postseason in sports.
The current system simply doesn’t work. There has to be a better way.
Some folks want to keep the four-team playoff, others want to stick with 2, or go to 6, 8, 12 or even 16.
It is done at most other levels of college football, but the bowl games are just too valuable for Division I schools.
Something needs to be done to incorporate those bowl games into the playoffs, similar to what they do with the two national semifinal games.
That would eliminate some schools from playing in bowl games, but are 6-6 or even 5-7 teams really deserving of postseason games?
Don’t look to me for all the answers, but something must be done. We are watching our country be torn apart by politics from within, and the same can be said for college football.
This current system just isn’t the answer.
Alabama football Nick Saban warned us all that creating a playoff system in college football would hurt the game. Is St. Nick ever wrong?
He was right. It is hard to tell this year, but attendance at college football games has been dropping on a consistent basis in recent seasons. That should scare those who love the game.
College football is all about the fans. Lose them and you’ve lost the game.
Please, for college football’s sake, find a better way.
In the meantime, I will keep cheering “Roll Tide.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
