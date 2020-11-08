WOODSON COLUMN: Tennessee high schools were able to pull off a season despite a virus

“I am proud of them,” he said. “It was hard to play football this year with everything going on and in and out of school and not knowing if you are going next week.”

Tennessee High football went three weeks without playing a game, and almost that long without an on-field practice and then took Knox Halls to the final minute before falling in an opening round playoff game on Friday.

They played nine games, which is nine more than many thought they would get back in the summer when they couldn’t even use a ball to practice with.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get to play this year,” said Mays, after Tennessee High’s heartbreaking 22-15 playoff loss on Friday to the Red Devils. “The kids came out here every week and just gave it their all. We left it on the field tonight, we left it on the field.”

Knox Halls is the same school that had to cancel a game with Vikings earlier in the season due to the coronavirus, which left a 34-day gap between games for the Red Devils. As fate would have it, Tennessee High had been awarded a COVID win in that one. The Red Devils got the win on the field, barely.