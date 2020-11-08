WOODSON COLUMN: Tennessee high schools were able to pull off a season despite a virus

The critics said it couldn’t be done.
They were wrong.
Yes, there were issues along the way – and more could arise over the final weeks that remain – but high school football in Tennessee was played as scheduled.
A good time was had by all.
It wasn’t just football. The other fall sports - golf, volleyball, girls soccer and cross country - played on as well. Champions have been crowned and those seasons have come to an end.
Football remains.
Hats off to the leadership in Tennessee, which gave the TSSAA permission to play sports as scheduled in the fall.
It wasn’t without hiccups along the way, but say a big thank you to all those school administrators, coaches, athletes and so many others who refused to let the virus win.
Instead, they won.
It wasn’t easy for sure. From one day to the next, it was a mystery if school would be in-class or via remote options, but practice and the games played on.
No wonder Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays was so pleased with the efforts of his team, especially the seniors, most of whom were playing their final season on the gridiron.
“I am proud of them,” he said. “It was hard to play football this year with everything going on and in and out of school and not knowing if you are going next week.”
Tennessee High football went three weeks without playing a game, and almost that long without an on-field practice and then took Knox Halls to the final minute before falling in an opening round playoff game on Friday.
They played nine games, which is nine more than many thought they would get back in the summer when they couldn’t even use a ball to practice with.
“We didn’t know if we were going to get to play this year,” said Mays, after Tennessee High’s heartbreaking 22-15 playoff loss on Friday to the Red Devils. “The kids came out here every week and just gave it their all. We left it on the field tonight, we left it on the field.”
Knox Halls is the same school that had to cancel a game with Vikings earlier in the season due to the coronavirus, which left a 34-day gap between games for the Red Devils. As fate would have it, Tennessee High had been awarded a COVID win in that one. The Red Devils got the win on the field, barely.
Mays had tears in his eyes after the game, as did many of the Vikings, who were a late diving interception away from possibly forcing overtime and playing another week.
Tennessee High had been quarantined for two weeks – watching film and taking zoom calls during that time – until getting in two hours of practice on Wednesday and Thursday prior to Friday’s game.
“Our guys battled hard. We just faced so much adversity this year and to come out here on two days of practice and battle like we did, hats off to our kids,” Mays said. “We just battled. We had a chance, that is all we can ask for, we had a chance at the end. They just made the play.”
At least the Vikings were able to play the game. Two weeks after an emotional win against previously unbeaten Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill had to cancel its playoff game with Maryville due to virus issues within the program.
Their season was over without even playing. That is, indeed, a bummer.
All three schools in the BHC coverage area have called it a football season after a pair of memorable nights at the Stone Castle.
Sullivan Central won the last game in the history of its program, defeating rival Sullivan East in the process, while Tennessee High was a few big plays away from advancing further into the postseason against the Red Devils.
First, Thursday night was about more than football. It was about remembering the short, but memorable life of Tennessee High senior Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, with all proceeds from the CAC Bowl going in her memory to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County.
Congrats to all three schools for making it happen.
It was also the final game in Sullivan Central football history. Football was always a struggle during the school’s 52 years in Blountville, but they went out a winner, claiming victory in their final home game at Bernie Webb Field and then taking down the Patriots one last time.
Prior to the season opener back in August, Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger reminded his players to enjoy the moment. Who knew if even one game would be played? Turns out, they played 10 games, including making up the game with Sullivan East when the original meeting had been canceled earlier in the season.
“This is a situation every day when I wake up. I know we get a day to practice, we got to get together and practice together today,” Steger said. “When we get together we are excited. I think the kids understand the urgency of that and that is what we are trying to do and we just prepare and practice and enjoy the moment.”
It’s safe to say they did.
Imagine the difficulties faced by JC Simmons, the first-year head coach Sullivan East, who not only had to adjust to his new role, but had to deal with all the protocols that began in June when there were still questions on whether a season would even be held.
His kids listened, wore their masks, social distanced and made it work.
“Me personally, I am not really scared of [the virus],” said Sullivan East senior Clayton Ivester said, in a preseason media interview. “I have been doing what I am supposed to do, wear my mask and try to social distance myself, but I am not too concerned about it. I am just ready to play football.”
Rarely do football players actually seek contact in practice, but when the TSSAA finally got approval from the governor’s office to proceed with the contact portion of contact sports, there were plenty of smiling faces on the field.
“When I was able to break the news to them that was the first time I have gotten a round of applause from a football team, that was pretty special,” Simmons said “They got pretty excited about it.”
It was certainly a season to remember, but one no one wants to repeat. Let’s pray COVID-19 is a virus of the past when the fall of 2021 rolls around.
Here’s a tip of my many Alabama caps to everyone involved with fall sports in Tennessee. Credit the coaches and players, and don’t forget the administration and athletic directors, principals and teachers, who had the thankless task of trying to create an atmosphere conducive to competition while following all the required protocols.
It was a success. Take a bow, you deserve it.
Their work, however, isn’t done just yet. Believe it or not, basketball practice has begun, and wrestling isn’t far behind.
Virginia, it’s your turn next. Make it happen, please.
Let’s do this. Don’t let the virus win.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
