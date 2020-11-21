WOODSON COLUMN: Since when are cheerleaders spectators?

Yes, the pandemic calls for tough decisions, but in this case, an entire collection of athletes are being excluded. They deserve to be there, and shouldn’t just be considered spectators, but as participants, because they are.

It seems to me that Tennessee has handled this pandemic much better than Virginia. Fall sports are nearly done, and winter sports have begun.

Rules are being followed, but the games are still going on.

Cheerleaders were part of the action on Friday night for a terrific basketball game at Tennessee High. They spread out on the sidelines, wore masks and tried to keep the small crowd of family members energized. When there was a lull in the action, they found some kind of cheer to keep the noise at a level where it didn’t seem like a practice.

Believe me, the players appreciate it, the fans do too.

To often cheerleaders are overlooked, but these kids are talented and work at it too.

Have you ever been to a competition cheer event or tried to somersault down the gym floor. It not only takes talent, but they also have to always wear a smile – even behind a mask – and must also maintain a positive attitude to the bitter end, even if their team is going down to defeat.