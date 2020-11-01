WOODSON COLUMN: MLB is being hijacked by analytics

Could you imagine Tom Kelly trying to remove Morris in the sixth inning all those years ago. He might have gotten punched. Morris pitched through nine innings, and then convinced Kelly that he was good for the 10th. Gene Larkin’s single in the bottom of that frame won the game for the Twins and Morris became a Hall of Famer many years down the road.

So much has changed with baseball since then. Gone are the days of the stolen base, hit-and-run, sacrifice bunt, triple and complete games.

Instead, we have home runs or strikeouts, large pitching staffs – the Dodgers had 15, the Rays 12 on their World Series rosters – and the constant walk back and forth from the dugout by managers signaling to the bullpen.

Seriously, it might be time to bring back the bullpen cart to transport the pitchers back and forth to the mound. Maybe that will help speed up games that now seemingly take forever. The new rules aren’t working.

Please, a little common sense. If your best pitcher is dominating, shows no signs of slowing down and the other team seems clueless how to hit him, leave him in.