WOODSON COLUMN: MLB is being hijacked by analytics

At least Blake Snell will be well rested whenever the 2021 season begins.
It has been just over 29 years ago since Jack Morris pitched 10 innings - gasp - to lead the Minnesota Twins to the World Series championship in a Game 7 thriller against the Atlanta Braves in 1991.
Snell didn’t even make it through six. He could have, he just didn’t get a chance.
So you want to be a major league manager.
Kevin Cash will never live down taking Snell out last Tuesday after 73 pitches, having struck out nine, walked none and allowing a pair of singles in 5 1/3 innings in Game 6 of the World Series in an elimination game for the Tampa Bay Rays.
He was following the analytics, which meant that Snell could not face the Los Angeles Dodgers a third time around the lineup.
Sorry, take your analytics…, and watch the season come to an end.
Snell is not just another journeyman pitcher. He won the Cy Young Award in 2018, he is one of the best in the game. He looked like it on this night too.
He had given up two measly singles and one hard-hit ball, while mowing down the Dodgers. They had no answers, as they admitted after the game.
Go with your best and get to Game 7. That was what Game 6 should be about when you are down to win or go home.
The lead was only 1-0. Cash needed his best out there to maintain that advantage in case the Rays didn’t score another run, which they didn’t, falling 3-1 to the Dodgers. Snell has months to rest his left arm.
Instead, the analytics struck again.
Snell screamed out an obscenity as he handed the ball to Cash and walked toward the dugout. Much of America – at least those still awake at that hour – understood how he felt.
That is apparently how the analytics work. You take out your best pitcher, the guy you pay millions, and turn over the game to a bunch of hard-throwing relievers who make a faction of that salary to determine the outcome of the most important games of the season.
Seriously, does that make sense? Did you know relievers threw more innings in the postseason than starters. Even Tim Kurkjian has said he is worried about a game where the numbers actually mean more than simply watching what is place on the field.
Baseball needs a return to its roots. Well, you don’t want a pitcher to go 680 innings in a season like Will White did way back in 1879, but pitchers can surely go more than six innings in a game, especially in a season like this when they have only been playing for just over two months.
Enough with the constant reminder of pitch counts, exit velocity, spin rates and babying pitchers. Let them work, don’t just assume a team has figured out something all of a sudden.
Could you imagine Tom Kelly trying to remove Morris in the sixth inning all those years ago. He might have gotten punched. Morris pitched through nine innings, and then convinced Kelly that he was good for the 10th. Gene Larkin’s single in the bottom of that frame won the game for the Twins and Morris became a Hall of Famer many years down the road.
So much has changed with baseball since then. Gone are the days of the stolen base, hit-and-run, sacrifice bunt, triple and complete games.
Instead, we have home runs or strikeouts, large pitching staffs – the Dodgers had 15, the Rays 12 on their World Series rosters – and the constant walk back and forth from the dugout by managers signaling to the bullpen.
Seriously, it might be time to bring back the bullpen cart to transport the pitchers back and forth to the mound. Maybe that will help speed up games that now seemingly take forever. The new rules aren’t working.
Please, a little common sense. If your best pitcher is dominating, shows no signs of slowing down and the other team seems clueless how to hit him, leave him in.
Yes, it’s easy to be one of those “I told you so” critics of decisions like this. If it had worked and the Rays had won – or not given up two runs immediately after taking Snell out – it might not have created the Twitter storm that it did. If the Rays could have scored again, it might have helped, but they only had one Randy Arozarena in that lineup.
Unfortunately, that is part of being a manager. You have to take the good and deal with the bad. Cash will have to live with this decision, but don’t put all the blame on him.
The analytics that have become so much a part of the game - especially in Tampa Bay where money for salaries is limited - say you simply follow what the numbers tell you.
Ironically, it was Andrew Friedman, the general manager of the Dodgers, who helped to start that trend while doing the same job in Tampa Bay.
In this case, it was wrong. Sometimes you have to take those numbers, ignore them, sit back and enjoy the show.
Do that and we might have had a Game 7 [although who knows when it would have been played after Justin Turner mysteriously picked up the virus during the game].
There is little better than postseason baseball. Please quit trying to make baseball so complicated. It still the greatest game – outside of possibly college football – ever invented.
Let them play the game.
Now comes the hard part, waiting for baseball to return. Let’s just hope it happens sooner than it did in 2020.
Mark it down: Blue Jays and Reds in the 2021 World Series. A baseball fan can dream, can’t he?
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
