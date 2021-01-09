WOODSON COLUMN: In the world of COVID, King's Gillespie has his priorities in check

“We have had some five hour days of having them on the court in the morning for individual [workouts] and back in the afternoon and practicing in the evening. It has been fun,” Gillespie said. “We have been trying to make up some ground. They haven’t had to worry about class, they just get to focus on basketball and that has been beneficial for us.”

Like any coach, Gillespie’s players are like his family. His style of play, which allows players to run up and down the floor and score points, is popular among today’s college basketball players.

“I would rather watch that as a fan. I enjoy it as a fan and always my thought process was I want to coach kids the way I wanted to play and be coached,” he said. “We are going to care about them, we are going to love them. They are the most important people in your lives other than my own family.

“We want them to have the experience of being able to play the type of game they want to play and we try to recruit guys that are going to try to thrive in that system as well. That is where high basketball IQ guys help us out, they can make plays without having something drawn up for them or when we do have a set play, they can see some different things that we encourage with them.”