WOODSON COLUMN: In the world of COVID, King's Gillespie has his priorities in check

Jason Gillespie is a basketball coach.
He thought he was something else, but a year away from the game as a businessman taught him otherwise.
He’s back, as the new head men’s coach at King University, and while winning basketball games will be how he is judged, there are other priorities in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to win every game and we are going to try to win every game, but there are also very important things that everyone in this world are having to deal with right now,” said Gillespie, an assistant at King from 2000-03 before spending most of the next 18 years winning 280 games as a head coach at Cincinnati Christian, Bluefield and Reinhardt. “We have got to keep it in perspective, and hopefully this keeps sports in perspective for everyone.”
Sports are a vital part of society. They serve as a diversion from the “real” world, which is needed more than ever in the political climate that has gripped our country in recent weeks.
Gillespie has it figured out.
“Sports are very, very important, sports are not life and death,” said Gillespie, whose Tornado will open the season on Wednesday by hosting Conference Carolinas foe Emmanuel. “There are bigger things that sports teams have to go through that help these guys deal with stuff down the road and be able to deal with things they are going to see later on with their families and that is more important.
“Hopefully while we win every game they learn as we go.”
Gillespie knows all about the adversity caused by the coronavirus. He has had it, and most of his team has dealt with it as well.
“Pretty much two-thirds of our guys have had it at some point. We have had to shut down twice,” he said. “There was a time when we only had seven [players] available to practice. Then there was a time when we got it back up to 12. We have had 33 practices [since September], but probably only 12 of them with everybody that wasn’t hurt.”
It hasn’t just been the King men’s team. The King women, including head coach Josh Thompson, have had to deal with the coronavirus too.
“Early on my team got quarantined right when we first started practice just because of symptoms…,” said Thompson, whose team, like the men, went nearly five weeks without a practice before Thanksgiving and the return from Christmas break. “I had COVID so that complicated things back before Thanksgiving so that got my team quarantined so we missed out on about a week and a half of practice before they had to leave for the Christmas break.”
Three players are still out, with Thompson hopeful that as least two of them will be available on Wednesday for the season opener against Emmanuel at home.
Thompson has recovered from his bout with the virus, but it took a while for the symptoms to leave.
“I had a cough linger for a little while afterwards and that was like the final symptom,” he said. “It wouldn’t go away, but now it has finally kind of seceded.”
King is following strict protocols for combating the coronavirus, even not allowing fans at home games until at least Jan. 19.
“We are testing two times a week, masking up, we are staying away from each other the best we can on the court,” said Gillespie, who is trying to replace four starters that departed after last season. “We haven’t been able to do anything team bonding wise, which is a thing for everybody so it is not like it is a detriment. It is kind of a detriment to a new coaching staff and guys who have a decent number of new players. It is more of a struggle getting to know each other.”
It has even closed one of the most sacred bastions for building a team.
“That has changed things a lot. Our benches, we will be doing some different things with the benches and trying to stay apart. We haven’t been able to use our locker room, which is kind of a weird thing for any team, but especially a college basketball team,” he said. “There is a lot of stuff that is good and bad, but mostly good happens in the locker room. You get to talk and kind of decompress and come together as a group and we haven’t had that.”
King doesn’t return to classroom instruction until Jan. 19 so the Tornado has been able to play catch up since returning to campus on Dec. 28.
“We have had some five hour days of having them on the court in the morning for individual [workouts] and back in the afternoon and practicing in the evening. It has been fun,” Gillespie said. “We have been trying to make up some ground. They haven’t had to worry about class, they just get to focus on basketball and that has been beneficial for us.”
Like any coach, Gillespie’s players are like his family. His style of play, which allows players to run up and down the floor and score points, is popular among today’s college basketball players.
“I would rather watch that as a fan. I enjoy it as a fan and always my thought process was I want to coach kids the way I wanted to play and be coached,” he said. “We are going to care about them, we are going to love them. They are the most important people in your lives other than my own family.
“We want them to have the experience of being able to play the type of game they want to play and we try to recruit guys that are going to try to thrive in that system as well. That is where high basketball IQ guys help us out, they can make plays without having something drawn up for them or when we do have a set play, they can see some different things that we encourage with them.”
Gillespie has other concerns outside of basketball. While living in Georgia, his wife, Cindy, worked as a nurse at a hospital. She has made a delayed move to Bristol, but still returns to Georgia on the weekends to assist in the same hospital that been overrun by a surge of coronavirus cases.
They are parents of three children, ages 16, 9 and 2.
He has a prayer request, not just for her, but all health care workers. They need it and deserve it.
“She is an ER nurse and they have been inundated right now and they are just packed in their ERs down there so the appreciation level when you are married to someone who is going through that is off the charts,” Gillespie said. “She is exhausted and she is working her tail off to try and make sure and help take of people the best she can.
“If it is something people do, I would encourage prayers and reaching out to front-line workers in the medical field to make sure they are appreciated because they have got a lot on them right now. It takes a physical toll and I am sure it takes a mental and spiritual toll on people as well.”
Amen.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543