WOODSON COLUMN: Here's hoping the new Appy will thrive in 2021

It wasn’t exactly a secret.
The Appalachian League, as many of us have known it for most or all of our lifetimes, is no more.
It has been known for months that the demise of the Appalachian League and other minor league clubs had arrived. It just became official in black type last week.
A list of Major League-affiliated teams was released and run in this publication on Friday. A total of 120 current Minor League clubs survived to play on, four for each of the 30 professional teams.
At least MLB did find a way to allow 24 of those teams not listed or invited to continue on in other ways, including the “new” Appalachian League, which will now be a wood-bat college summer league.
There were 19 other clubs that are simply done.
That includes Jackson, Tennessee – which lost its Double-A team – and the West Virginia Power, which lost its Single-A team in Charleston. Power Park is a terrific facility located in downtown that also hosts Marshall University baseball games and the high school baseball championships every year.
The Power, however, is out.
At least the Appalachian League will carry on next summer – if the COVID-19 pandemic will allow it – but it just won’t be the same.
The Appalachian League, which was first founded in 1911, has been a Major League-affiliated short-season rookie league since 1957. Bristol, which was a charter member of the league, has been part of the current circuit since 1969.
There will still be talented young baseball players, but they won’t be affiliated with any major league team. That has long been a draw for the lower levels of baseball, the opportunity to see potential major leaguers on the bottom rung of the sport climb their way to the top.
It didn’t happen often, but if happened enough.
The college sophomores and freshmen who will comprise the rosters for the burgeoning wood-bat college summer league have the same dreams. They will look to attract the eyes of professional scouts and perhaps hear their names called during the MLB amateur draft one day in the future.
So there is still hope for fans to watch a prospect rise from college ball to the majors, you will just need a good memory recalling them.
What remains to be seen is how the change will be received by folks in the 10 communities in the four states where an extended version of college baseball will be played. At least the bats will be wooden, there will no ping of the aluminum bat that you get at the college level.
Here is hoping fans will still find reason to attend.
It seems like an odd time to get rid of so many teams. After all, attendance at
major league games has continued to plummet since 2012, but spectators in the minor leagues actually increased from 2018 to ‘19.
Perhaps, Major League Baseball didn’t notice, or didn’t care. They’re probably too busy counting pitches, home runs or television money.
Where do they think their fan base starts? It has long been at the lower levels of the game in small towns like those that comprise the Appalachian League where major league fans are born.
Attendance has always been a topic of conversation at all levels of baseball, usually to disparage the game in comparison to almighty football.
While Pulaski, Johnson City, Greeneville and Burlington all averaged at least 1,216 fans per game during the 2019 season – remember there was no 2020 campaign – the other six Appalachian League teams weren’t so fortunate.
Attracting fans – especially new fans – has been a problem in towns like Bristol, where the announced attendance for the Pirates in 2019 was just 586 per game. Bluefield and Princeton weren’t far ahead.
While I didn’t cover the Pirates much in ‘19 – we have a very talented Appalachian League beat writer – I attended lots of game in Bluefield and Princeton in my decade-plus there. Attendance had plummeted in both towns as well.
Fireworks were the big draw at Bluefield’s historic Bowen Field, which usually occurred two or three times a year. The seats and the adjourning Mitchell Stadium parking lots would be packed with folks waiting for the fireworks to begin. As for the rest of the 30 or so other home games, fans were largely disguised as empty seats.
(Personally, and this is perhaps a column for another day, what is the big deal with fireworks. Like my significant other says about aquariums - or even baseball games – once you have seen one, you have them all). I don’t agree with the part about baseball games, but she isn’t a fan.
Bowen Field is a special place. I would intentionally skip the press box, not because it was too crowded, which it usually was, but because I liked to sit high up on the first base side in the orange bleachers, kick my feet back, keep score and watch a baseball game with all those green-covered trees in the background.
I would sometimes miss something simply from being mesmerized by the scene in front of me. That will be missed.
Princeton was totally the opposite. It was on school property and right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of a small town. There wasn’t much ambiance, but it was still professional baseball in a small town setting.
They had two teams within 14 miles of each other in the same county. For a baseball fan like me, that was terrific. Unfortunately, there weren’t many of us.
Here is hoping the fans those towns did have will keep coming to watch the college kids play ball. The same goes for Bristol, which has a stadium that been in need of renovations for years, but when your entire organization is run by volunteers, there isn’t much money available for luxuries.
There was talk of building a new stadium a couple of years ago, but the chances of that happening now are slim. That would have been a neat addition in town, better for baseball fans like myself than a casino which I will never step foot in. I can’t afford to lose what little money I have.
For those who have attended Appalachian League games over the years, there are sure to be players, moments and memories that you will never forget.
My memory isn’t as good as co-worker Tim Hayes, who never seems to forget anything, but there were so many highlights from Appalachian League baseball. I wish I could recall more of them. I used to keep clippings of all my articles, but that stopped years ago. There is only so much space.
It’s time to create more memories. Please, coronavirus, let us do just that. At least some members of the 10 communities that comprise the Appalachian League want to play ball again.
Here is hoping baseball – even if it isn’t affiliated directly with major league teams – survives and hopefully thrives in the “new” Appalachian League.
I know the “old” Appalachian League will be missed.
