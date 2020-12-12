WOODSON COLUMN: Here's hoping the new Appy will thrive in 2021

Fireworks were the big draw at Bluefield’s historic Bowen Field, which usually occurred two or three times a year. The seats and the adjourning Mitchell Stadium parking lots would be packed with folks waiting for the fireworks to begin. As for the rest of the 30 or so other home games, fans were largely disguised as empty seats.

(Personally, and this is perhaps a column for another day, what is the big deal with fireworks. Like my significant other says about aquariums - or even baseball games – once you have seen one, you have them all). I don’t agree with the part about baseball games, but she isn’t a fan.

Bowen Field is a special place. I would intentionally skip the press box, not because it was too crowded, which it usually was, but because I liked to sit high up on the first base side in the orange bleachers, kick my feet back, keep score and watch a baseball game with all those green-covered trees in the background.

I would sometimes miss something simply from being mesmerized by the scene in front of me. That will be missed.

Princeton was totally the opposite. It was on school property and right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of a small town. There wasn’t much ambiance, but it was still professional baseball in a small town setting.