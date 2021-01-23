WOODSON COLUMN: Hank Aaron will always be the Home Run King

Is it possible to be the greatest of all time at your chosen profession, and still be underrated?
Yes. Check out the numbers compiled by Hank Aaron.
They are simply incredible, and the 25-time All-Star didn’t need “extra” help to make it happen. (He played 23 seasons, but there were two All-Star games in 1959-60).
To me, Aaron will always be the Home Run King with those 755 home runs. Barry Bonds has 762, but there will always be an imaginary ** next to his name. Aaron hit at least 20 home runs for 20 straight seasons, a remarkable run of consistency, with a high of 47.
He is third all-time with 3,771 hits. Take away those home runs and he still has 3,016 hits as evidenced by his .305 lifetime average.
His 2,297 runs batted in are the best in history. That is the point of an at-bat, driving in runs. He also had 6,856 total bases, which is 722 more than second place Stan Musial, who was another underrated star. He also scored 2,174 runs, tied for fourth with Babe Ruth in history.
He was so much more than just a great baseball player. He was a great man.
We all have heroes as kids. My dad was at the top of the list, but as far as role models, there was none better than Aaron, Johnny Unitas and Jack Nicklaus.
Unitas is gone and Aaron died on Friday, which was one day after Nicklaus’ 81th birthday. Please Jack, stay with us for a while longer.
I was barely 10 years old when Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record of 714. At the time I had no idea how much Aaron had to deal with due to the color of his skin. I didn’t understand it then and it still makes no sense to me now.
I can still remember where I was on April 8, 1974. I was sitting on the floor in our small TV room at the parsonage of Riverside Baptist Church outside of Chilhowie.
There was a time when every game wasn’t on TV. You had the Game of the Week - because that is basically what it was - on Saturday afternoon and a Monday night baseball game. Unfortunately, that was normally on ABC and TV reception back then was sketchy on that network, especially way out in the country. Fortunately, it was on NBC on this particular night.
I had written out the lineups for both teams, much like I still do, even if I knew I wouldn’t get to see much of the game. My bedtime on a school night back then was 9 p.m., so Hank had to come through early. Any later, and I would have had to miss history.
He came through just like a hero always does. In his second at-bat, Aaron hit a sinker that Downing later said “didn’t sink” over the left field fence at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta for his historic 715th home run.
The stadium erupted in cheers, Aaron was accompanied around the bases by a pair of overly excited fans and crossed the plate to be greeted by teammates and even his parents.
Tom House caught the ball in the bullpen and ran in to give the ball to Aaron.
It was truly a history-making moment.
I don’t remember much else, although I later learned the Braves also won 7-4. It was time for bed, but I went to sleep that night knowing history had been made. Eventually, a poster of that very moment was put on my wall and traveled with me to other homes in my teenage years.
Even as I grew older, Aaron remained a hero. Once I got into the media world, my hopes were always to get to meet him, do a story with him, but it never happened.
When they talk about great humans, not just baseball players, Aaron should be right at the top, just from the way he handled himself during the chase for Ruth. He kept all those awful letters with horrible words and prayed for those people, developing into a man of impeccable man of character and dignity.
As a baseball player, there weren’t many, if any, who were better. Too often when the conversation turns to best baseball player ever, Aaron is overshadowed by former Yankees, Mets, Brooklyn Dodgers or New York Giants, players like Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle or Joe DiMaggio, who would only attend certain events if he was referred to as the “Greatest Living Ballplayer.”
Sorry, Joe. Hank was the greatest. It wasn’t his fault he played in small market Milwaukee, and Atlanta prior to WTBS making the Braves the so-called “America’s Team.” There wasn’t the media adoration you have now on social media and sports networks with a never-ending array of entertainment.
You don’t realize that your heroes are actually mortal until bad news comes. I always thought my father was invincible, but he’s been gone for more than 22 years and I miss him every day.
When I saw that Aaron had passed on to the great baseball diamond in the sky, I had tears in my eyes. That is how you remember your heroes. One of my favorite books on Aaron was entitled “The Last Hero.”
I have forgotten much as the years carry on, but that night sitting on an orange shag carpet watching history being made is one memory that I will carry with me forever.
Aaron is gone at age 86. Apparently God is building quite a baseball team in Heaven, with Hank being just the latest of many stars that have passed on in recent months.
He will certainly be missed.
Thanks for the memories, “Hammerin” Hank. You earned your way to a better place.
bwodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543