WOODSON COLUMN: Hank Aaron will always be the Home Run King

Unitas is gone and Aaron died on Friday, which was one day after Nicklaus’ 81th birthday. Please Jack, stay with us for a while longer.

I was barely 10 years old when Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record of 714. At the time I had no idea how much Aaron had to deal with due to the color of his skin. I didn’t understand it then and it still makes no sense to me now.

I can still remember where I was on April 8, 1974. I was sitting on the floor in our small TV room at the parsonage of Riverside Baptist Church outside of Chilhowie.

There was a time when every game wasn’t on TV. You had the Game of the Week - because that is basically what it was - on Saturday afternoon and a Monday night baseball game. Unfortunately, that was normally on ABC and TV reception back then was sketchy on that network, especially way out in the country. Fortunately, it was on NBC on this particular night.

I had written out the lineups for both teams, much like I still do, even if I knew I wouldn’t get to see much of the game. My bedtime on a school night back then was 9 p.m., so Hank had to come through early. Any later, and I would have had to miss history.