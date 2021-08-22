WOODSON COLUMN: Friday football is back and that's a good thing

My schedule took me to Bluff City, which was fine with me.

The anticipation for football at Sullivan East was enhanced by the beautiful new turf field and the new track that surrounds it. What a sight it was in what is already a picturesque location.

The bleachers weren’t completely full, but it was certainly a good crowd. The East student section was there in mass, and there were plenty of longtime friends who renewed acquaintances in the bleachers, something that didn’t happen much at all last year.

Believe me the little kids had a good time too. Some of them wore me out just watching them run up and down the steps to their families who were sitting next to me. Keeping stats of a football game is a challenge, but especially with all that activity going on around you at the same time.

Press boxes, by the way, don’t always have room for the press.

While the football was fine, what makes Friday night lights even more special is everything that goes with it. One year after bands weren’t allowed to play, both played on this night, and the cheerleaders for both sides were allowed to cheer and do their part to keep the audience energized.