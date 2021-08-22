WOODSON COLUMN: Friday football is back and that's a good thing

There was a familiar feeling in the air.
Football was back, and not just any football; Friday night football.
While high school football started on time last year in Tennessee, it never really felt quite right. Not with crowd restrictions, spectators joining the players in wearing their own kind of facemasks and terms like social distancing that were foreign to any football fan – or most anyone else - in the past.
All that had to be done to at least let the kids play the game they love.
There was, however, just something missing.
The kids played the game, the fans who attended tried to cheer the best they could, but there were always worries that the evils of the coronavirus would spread while all this was going on.
It was just plain weird.
At least they were playing.
On the Virginia side of the border, no games or even practices were held by high school football teams in the fall. Imagine what those kids were feeling while their peers were playing football and they were looking for other entertainment during a time of the year normally dominated by pigskins.
While some Tennessee schools did endure interruptions through last season, the games went on and champions were crowned in December.
Virginia schools, at that time, still hadn’t practiced or played a game. They finally started in February and finished in May. Yet, much like the USFL or the XFL, football isn’t mean to start in the winter and end in the spring. It is supposed to begin in the heat of July or August and finish in the cold of December.
This year all that is back. Tennessee schools started as scheduled on Friday, and a good time was had by all. Virginia football returns this week. While Tennessee football is great, there is just something special about football in the small towns of Southwest Virginia.
Bring it on. We are all ready for it.
While there has always been a high level of excitement for the start of high school football, it seemed to have an even more heightened level of anticipation this year simply because of what we all went through last year.
True, there are new variants of the coronavirus – does it seem strange to anyone else that they already have a list of names ready for each one - that are starting to appear and could cause more havoc with schedules, but let’s pray – a lot of prayer please – that it will be limited and all will carry on.
Yet, there wasn’t that feeling of dread on Friday night at Sullivan East, the Stone Castle, in Church Hill, Johnson City or anywhere else where football was played.
My schedule took me to Bluff City, which was fine with me.
The anticipation for football at Sullivan East was enhanced by the beautiful new turf field and the new track that surrounds it. What a sight it was in what is already a picturesque location.
The bleachers weren’t completely full, but it was certainly a good crowd. The East student section was there in mass, and there were plenty of longtime friends who renewed acquaintances in the bleachers, something that didn’t happen much at all last year.
Believe me the little kids had a good time too. Some of them wore me out just watching them run up and down the steps to their families who were sitting next to me. Keeping stats of a football game is a challenge, but especially with all that activity going on around you at the same time.
Press boxes, by the way, don’t always have room for the press.
While the football was fine, what makes Friday night lights even more special is everything that goes with it. One year after bands weren’t allowed to play, both played on this night, and the cheerleaders for both sides were allowed to cheer and do their part to keep the audience energized.
There was a similar scene at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle where the Dobyns-Bennett band is worth the price of admission on its own. It was a close game until the fourth quarter, but what stood out were the seats filled to at least 75 percent capacity with spectators eager for football.
The same occurred at Volunteer where West Ridge played its first game in school history, with an estimated 4,000 spectators, many of whom were new fans of the Wolves. The marquee game of the evening was Elizabethton and Science Hill, and that game is always a thriller, but this one was enhanced by being played at ETSU’s Greene Stadium.
It just felt like a Friday night should.
That feeling will grow even more this week as Virginia joins in on the fun. After a year without football in the fall, communities like Big Stone Gap, Chilhowie, Richlands, Coeburn, Abingdon and so many more are ready to play ball.
There were winners and there were losers on Friday night, and there will be more of the same every Friday night for the rest of the year. That is just part of the game.
What is so special about it though, and let’s pray it lasts for all of 2021, is everything that surrounds it.
Friday football is back. That is a very good thing.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543