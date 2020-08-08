WOODSON COLUMN: Critics of the SEC will finally get their wish

Naturally, Friday’s announcement of those opponents brought much gnashing of teeth. The dates are still to be determined, but there is time with games not beginning until Sept. 26 in hopes that this nasty virus will either mysteriously disappear or that curve we keep hearing about can really be flattened.

The critics slammed the SEC for giving Alabama both Kentucky and Missouri to play. Who else are you going to give them, Florida? Vanderbilt? Meanwhile, you have to feel for Missouri, which got LSU and the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee now has five teams ranked among the top 13 in the recently released Amway College football poll, adding Auburn and Texas A&M to Alabama, Georgia and Florida, who were already on the schedule. And, Arkansas now claims to have the toughest schedule in the history of college football.

This was a magnet for criticism, and it came. What people need to remember is the SEC West is so much better than the East. Naturally, the schedules are going to get even tougher for the East. Outside of Georgia or Florida, the East still has a ways to go.

They had to give those teams someone to play.

At least the SEC will be competitive.