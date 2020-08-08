WOODSON COLUMN: Critics of the SEC will finally get their wish

The time has arrived, if the coronavirus allows it to happen.
All critics of SEC football schedules, sit down, be quiet and watch.
For years, the mighty Southeastern Conference has had to listen to criticism about their scheduling, pointing out the non-conference slates, while ignoring the difficulty of the league schedules.
Never mind that Clemson or Ohio State – who always seems to slip up along the way - are rarely challenged in their leagues, while the SEC – while it does have Vanderbilt – still has the best overall collection of football teams in the country.
Well, thanks to the coronavirus, those critics will get their wish.
Beginning on Sept. 26 and continuing into late-December, it will be all SEC all of the time, a 10-game SEC-only schedule. The 14 SEC schools will be playing other SEC schools across the South…and Midwest, thanks to Missouri.
For years, the SEC has played eight conference games, with four games against non-league teams, most of which has been referred to as “cupcakes” or “money games” that normally wind up as wins.
The argument from the SEC - and it has some merit - is simply to look at the gauntlet they have to go through to get through their league schedule.
Every other league does the same, although the overall depth of those other conferences simply doesn’t compare to the SEC.
At least, for once, there won’t be anyone bashing the SEC for those so-called cupcakes games. Unless you count schedules that include Vanderbilt or possibly Arkansas.
There have been those in the SEC pushing for nine conference games for years, and that includes Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who gets tired of answering questions about his non-conference schedules, or many other inquiries, depending on his mood.
Unfortunately, this is one of the few times he doesn’t win.
Hopefully, if football is played in the fall, this will be the beginning of a trend. Let’s expand all conference slates – some already do it - to nine or 10 games, while still keeping a few non-league games on the schedule, preferably at least one against another so-called Power-5 school.
They have to throw some money to those smaller schools as well to help those programs survive. Look what happened to the MAC on Saturday. Losing all those Big Ten teams left them scrapped for cash, and they switched their season to the spring.
SEC teams were already slated to play six teams in their division and two more from the other division. The SEC erased all non-league games and added two more out-of-division games.
Naturally, Friday’s announcement of those opponents brought much gnashing of teeth. The dates are still to be determined, but there is time with games not beginning until Sept. 26 in hopes that this nasty virus will either mysteriously disappear or that curve we keep hearing about can really be flattened.
The critics slammed the SEC for giving Alabama both Kentucky and Missouri to play. Who else are you going to give them, Florida? Vanderbilt? Meanwhile, you have to feel for Missouri, which got LSU and the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee now has five teams ranked among the top 13 in the recently released Amway College football poll, adding Auburn and Texas A&M to Alabama, Georgia and Florida, who were already on the schedule. And, Arkansas now claims to have the toughest schedule in the history of college football.
This was a magnet for criticism, and it came. What people need to remember is the SEC West is so much better than the East. Naturally, the schedules are going to get even tougher for the East. Outside of Georgia or Florida, the East still has a ways to go.
They had to give those teams someone to play.
At least the SEC will be competitive.
The ACC made its own announcement last week, deciding to also play 10 conference games, along with one non-league game in each school’s particular state. The options for those games are getting less by the day, as FCS conferences continue to either cancel or push back seasons to the spring.
Honestly, outside of the addition of Notre Dame, which adds some intrigue, it is still Clemson’s league to win. And, they will.
Virginia Tech will now play Virginia the second week of the season, which is slated to begin on Sept. 12, while the Hokies will finish the regular season slate with a visit from Clemson. Ouch.
As for a non-league opponent, the Hokies draw Liberty – an independent that is also slated to play ACC opponents N.C. State and Syracuse – while Virginia will face VMI.
Maybe.
The Southern Conference is taking its sweet time on making a decision about football in the fall. Hopefully that decision comes this week, but if the decision is to cancel or push football into the spring, then all 11 FCS programs in Virginia will be done.
If that happens, it is doubtful VMI will be able to play the Cavs.
These cancellations have been especially difficult on East Tennessee State, which already lost its first two games – including a money game at Georgia - and they were scheduled to host Samford on Sept. 19. Now, so is Florida State in the new ACC slate.
Split-squad games, anyone?
While Emory & Henry and UVa-Wise have already had their seasons moved to spring, the Buccaneers are still waiting. Perhaps word will come this week, or not.
King, which doesn’t have football, is still waiting to see if fall sports will happen. Conference Carolinas pushed practices back to Sept. 1, but a final decision awaits. Perhaps it will come this week.
There is a similar quandary for the high schools, whose students still haven’t returned to classrooms. While Virginia closed sports down until at least December, Tennessee keeps pushing forward, having already started golf season, with football, girls soccer and volleyball slated to begin actual games next week.
Having spoken with coaches and players from Tennessee High, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East in the past week, it is obvious they want to play football. All the other sports want to play too.
Yet, is it safe? All of them made it clear they are anxious to play, but understand it might not happen. They understand the importance of following the rules and doing their part to keep everyone else safe.
Yet, it hasn’t been a smooth transition to fall sports. Several area schools have had positive tests and shut down programs, some for as long as two weeks. At least one school has had no positive tests, but closed down anyway to be safe.
A school official noted earlier this week that if one positive test is going to shut down a program for as long as two weeks, it might not be worth it to even have fall sports.
It remains to be seen what lies ahead for college or high school sports over the next week or months.
Just give them credit, they are willing to try.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
