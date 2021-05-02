WOODSON COLUMN: Baseball returns to Southwest Virginia and that's a good thing

Gobble said jokingly after the game that he wasn’t sure how much fun it was.

“I don’t know if you call that fun,” he said. “Holy moly, as a head coach who has done a lot of baseball, I will tell you, hats off to Gate City, that was one heck of a ball game.”

He is still making the adjustment from player to coach. He has to remember that not everyone can do what he did.

“Yes, it is hard because of what you see things in kids. It is not about baseball, it is not about winning or losing, but it is about the overall aspect of understanding how your attitude reflects what you do here,” Gobble said. “Seeing little things like that and seeing the Zach Smiths of the world and the Bryson Almanys who came from freshmen, who were shy and timid, to what they are doing now and able to go on collegiately. That is more enjoyable. The baseball intangibles, you really try to coach in practice.”

Practice is to prepare for games. Yet, there were coaching moments for both coaches that took place during this 3 ½ hour thriller of a baseball game.