Finally, baseball is back.
In just four days, “Play Ball” will, literally, echo through the stadiums in both Washington and Los Angeles as a baseball season like no other will open in late-July.
Look what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to our nation’s pastime. Well, it used to be.
Sixty games in 66 days. The National League joins the American League with a designated hitter. A runner stands at second base before a pitch is ever thrown in extra innings. No tobacco, no sunflower seeds, no spitting. No batboys, stay six-feet apart on the field and no fraternizing with the other team.
There will also be no fans in the stands. Crowd noise will be piped in. Announcers will call games from a studio, not the park.
The list goes on and on.
What a strange season it promises to be. Some are into it, others aren’t, but it’s still a form of baseball.
Baseball was supposed to have started on March 26, which will have been 89 days when the opening pitch is thrown by Max Scherzer against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Scherzer vs. Gerrit Cole, it doesn’t get much better than that. The Giants and Dodgers are next on the list, followed by 14 games on Friday.
Of course, nothing in sports – or any other walk of life - has been normal since mid-March thanks to the coronavirus, which seriously needs to leave and never come back. It has cost so many lives, made so many sick, cost so much money and - while it pales in comparison to those facts – it could cost us a football season in 2020.
Trying to get baseball back was a definite problem, unless you could play travel ball or take part in something like the local high school baseball league being held in nearby towns. The Appalachian League has joined the rest of the minor leagues in taking the season off – probably for good - but hope was still there that the major leagues would eventually play ball.
The best scenario would have been play to return on July 4, but the players and owners couldn’t come to an agreement on – what else – money. Commissioner Rob Manfred had to finally mandate a 60-game schedule, something he later said was going to be the case all along, even while the players were asking to play more games, which would have meant more money for them.
He basically admitted they didn’t bargain in good faith. Believe me, that will be remembered when the two sides try to come up with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement prior to the 2022 season. It will be ugly.
What lies ahead in this shortened season is anyone’s guess. Players such as David Price, Buster Posey and Ian Desmond have decided to sit the season out, and more could follow. Tests continue to be done on the players and staff, and there will be positive tests, requiring them to go into quarantine at any point in the season. Already, Aroldis Chapman, Charlie Blackman, Science Hill product Daniel Norris and Morristown native Brett Martin have missed time with the virus.
The games begin on Thursday and continue through Sept. 27, followed by the postseason, although that schedule still hasn’t been released.
It is safe to say no team can afford a slow start. The Washington Nationals were 27-33, sitting in fourth place in the National League East last season through 60 games. All the Nationals did was rally to win the World Series. The Indians were 30-30 and in third place in the American League Central, but were 63-39 from that point.
Expect much the same with individual performances, which could result in some wacky numbers, such as our first .400 hitter since Ted Williams in 1941. That will definitely deserve an asterisk. So will whoever wins this thing.
There is little doubt which team has the biggest disadvantage. Toronto has long been my team – one of their few fans below the border - but after thinking they would be able to play in Skydome – which is what I will always call it – the Canadian government nixed that idea on Saturday.
Instead, the Blue Jays will play in Buffalo or Dunedin, but they will basically play 60 road games. They have one of the best young teams in baseball, but this probably isn’t going to be their year.
If I had to pick a champion for 2020, let’s go with the Dodgers. They have the pitching, even without Price, and Mookie Betts to add to the lineup. They have lost two of the last three World Series, and won it all in another shortened season – although playing far more than 60 games – in 1981, long before any of the current players were born.
Manager Dave Roberts was 9. Dusty Baker, who is the 71-year-old manager of the Astros, was a 32-year-old outfielder for those Dodgers. Look for the Dodgers to take down the Astros in the Fall Classic. The Astros can’t be booed if no one is in the stands.
The real winner? The team with the fewest positive coronavirus tests during the season. Perhaps they could include PCT (positive COVID-19 tests) in the major league standings this season.
In reality, here is just hoping the season can survive a few days or weeks, much less into October.
The virus is in control.
* * *
One more note from this past week.
Tiger Woods returned to competition for the first time in five months, making the cut right on the number in the Memorial in Ohio. It was his first time playing since finishing 68th at Riviera in February.
His return was met with the usual amount of gushing from media folks. It must have been strange for Woods, who is usually followed by a major throng of fans wherever he goes, but this time there were no spectators allowed. There were, however, plenty of television cameras covering his every move.
Please remember, this is the 44-year-old Woods, not the Tiger that dominated the sport like no one since Jack Nicklaus for two decades. He has been through numerous back and knee injuries, along with other ailments, which makes it difficult to swing a golf club. He has also cut back on his schedule to spend more time with his family, which is the way it should be after the numerous off-course issues he has endured.
I watched the Golf Channel after work at a local gym on Friday and the commentators critiqued nearly every shot of what wasn’t a good round. He was able to make some late putts to survive to play the weekend, but it’s time to give Woods a break.
He is no longer the Tiger of old. He IS old.
His days of dominating golf are over, and have been for a while. There is nothing wrong with it, he’s just on the other side of 40, which is what happens to anyone trying to stay in shape, much less play a sport.
True, Woods could put together an occasional week that brings back old memories, much like Nicklaus did in winning the Masters in 1986 at the age of 46. That was magic, similar to what Woods did last year at the Masters.
Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships is safe. Woods has 15, and might add one more at the most.
Woods will still go down as the one of the best to ever play the game, but he’s getting older and his priorities have changed. It happens to all of us.
Father Time is, after all, undefeated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.