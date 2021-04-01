WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Sisenstein goes from national champion to Olympic Trials

Sisenstein, like most young people her age, “had no idea what I was going to do with my life.” This chance meeting brought some direction to her life.

“She taught me how to wrestle freestyle that week,” she said. “She kind of just motivated me and let me know that I have the ability to do great things in the sport. I had potential and she let me know I had potential and that is kind of all I needed…

“Growing up I didn’t know if I would have this. Women’s wrestling wasn’t that big, but now it is exploding. That is something special in itself right there.”

Sisenstein was able to make a visit to King, but was set on coming to Bristol to join Salata and King head coach Jason Moorman in Bristol.

“I had to come 9 ½ hours away to have a school that I liked and knew I could do well at,” Sisenstein said. “[My family] was all for it. My brother is the one who got me into wrestling when I was younger and my sister has always supported me. I have a lot of support back home from my friends and family. It is hard being away, but they make it worth it.”

Up next are the Olympic trials.