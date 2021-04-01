WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Sisenstein goes from national champion to Olympic Trials

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Nine women, both current students and graduates of King University, will take part in U.S. Olympic Trials in today and Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
One of those is Cheyenne Sisenstein.
“I am excited,” said Sisenstein, a junior from Johnson City, N.Y. “I have never been to something of this caliber before, but I know I am capable. It is definitely going to be fun.”
She goes as a national champion, a moniker she will never tire of hearing.
“Pretty good,” she said. “A lot goes into it.”
The 5-foot-3 Sisenstein claimed the Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships national title in the 123 pound class last month in Tiffin, Ohio. After finishing seventh – with a broken ankle – as a freshman, she decided to try a new wrestling technique prior to last year’s finals match and it didn’t even well, settling for a second place finish.
That provided all the motivation she needed for a better showing this time.
“Definitely. I pinned myself in the national finals last year so that kind of sucked, but I knew where I was at,” she said. “Coming into this year it was just kind of getting the job done.”
She did. Sisenstein pinned her first three opponents in the March 6 national meet, finished it off by defeating Marissa Gallegos of Colorado Mesa in the finals by tech fall, 10-0.
“I definitely wanted to try to make a statement, but I wrestled a little bit different in my said Sisenstein, who overcame an LCL injury suffered two weeks before the nationals.
“I wrestled a little more hesitant, but it worked out.”
***
Sisenstein was like any other youngster growing up in New York, trying out a variety of different activities, but wrestling was always on top of the list.
“I played field hockey, softball, basketball, but since I was 6 I have wrestled,” she said. “Our high school had a youth program and that is mainly where I started. I was also part of a lot of clubs as a young kid. I actually stopped wrestling my sophomore year to race dirt bikes on a national circuit and then wrestling took over again.”
Sisenstein, who finished third in the nation in her class in the GNCC off-road racing series, landed in Fargo, North Dakota for a meet, claiming All-America honors while meeting Julia Salata, one of four King alumni involved in today’s Olympic trials, who is also the assistant women’s wrestling coach at King.
“Senior year, I had went down to Fargo and I actually met Julia,” she said. “I had never been to a big national tournament like that before. She coached our Team New York team and she was like ‘you need to come wrestle for me.’ I was like ‘nah’, but here we are.
Sisenstein, like most young people her age, “had no idea what I was going to do with my life.” This chance meeting brought some direction to her life.
“She taught me how to wrestle freestyle that week,” she said. “She kind of just motivated me and let me know that I have the ability to do great things in the sport. I had potential and she let me know I had potential and that is kind of all I needed…
“Growing up I didn’t know if I would have this. Women’s wrestling wasn’t that big, but now it is exploding. That is something special in itself right there.”
Sisenstein was able to make a visit to King, but was set on coming to Bristol to join Salata and King head coach Jason Moorman in Bristol.
“I had to come 9 ½ hours away to have a school that I liked and knew I could do well at,” Sisenstein said. “[My family] was all for it. My brother is the one who got me into wrestling when I was younger and my sister has always supported me. I have a lot of support back home from my friends and family. It is hard being away, but they make it worth it.”
***
Up next are the Olympic trials.
“I never really thought about it before,” said Sisenstein, who follows the exploits of such notable women’s wrestlers as Helen Maroulis. “I have grown up watching Helen Maroulis and she is actually in my weight. She wrestled my brother when we were younger and ever since then I have just looked up to her. Now it is kind of a reality that I am on that level.”
She is entered in the 57 kilos or 125.4 pound weight class. It is a long process for Sisenstein and the rest of the King contingent, but if they are able to win their respective classes, they will become Olympic World team members for the Summer Olympics in Toyko.
“We have a lot of good girls, we have a lot of good alumni that are going to be there competing. I think we have like three alumni that are seeded top two so we will see how we do,” Moorman said. “I think Cheyenne right now is very relaxed and comfortable, confident. I think she will make a decent run, we will see how it goes.”
The fact that Sisenstein has reached this point is no surprise to Moorman, who heads a program that won four straight Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association national championships from 2014-17. The Tornado placed second this season as a team.
“She is the epitome of a student-athlete, who stares adversity in the face and overcomes it honestly,” Moorman said. “Her freshman year she was an All-American with a broken ankle. I know all the things she has gone through in her life and she works so hard.
“We always talk about you only deserve what you earn and she definitely deserved and earned this championship and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
There are more tournaments to follow, including the U23 Women’s Freestyle World Team challenge. While admittedly not being “a big school person” and having changed her major three times, Sisenstein has been able to balance sports and academics.
“Honestly, wrestling and school work well with me because it is easier to manage,” Sisenstein said. “You have to do your school work to wrestle. I have had good grades all the way through so that is something I am proud of.
“With COVID, definitely crazy. We have done things differently, we have had to take more caution, but in the end, we have done a good job at it.”
While Sisenstein hopes for a repeat in 2022, she wants the same national championship honors for the overall team.
“Dominate as a team. We got third my freshman year, second this year, and we are due for it,” she said. “I wrestle against the best in the nation every single day. We go to practice, I lose in practice, and that is just makes you want to keep going.”
***
Sisenstein, who plans to return to dirt bikes after seeing how far her wrestling career can go, has not only thrived while part of the King program, but has also picked up quite a following along the way.
“I have younger girls message me all the time. Just going home, I have coached a couple of girls to state titles back at home,” she said. “Knowing that I am setting an example is something pretty special.
“I am thankful for every single opportunity that wrestling has given me. I have met people that are going to be lifetime friends and I will always have mentors because of wrestling. Jason and Julia are a big part of my life, they are more than coaches, they are mentors and that is something special.”
So is realizing her potential to succeed.
“I have always known that I could do something, but putting it in vision was something that needed to happen because it set me straight really,” Sisenstein said. “I don’t even really know how to explain it. I have got people behind me pushing me to limits that I didn’t even know I had.
“Jason has a way mentally and physically to push us as athletes that I have never seen or experienced before. I think that has a lot to do with our success is the way he runs this program.”
