WOMEN'S WRESTLING: King grad Sarah Hildebrandt qualifies for Olympic team

A King University graduate was the queen of the mat on Saturday.

Sarah Hildebrandt, a 2015 King alum, qualified for the Olympic women’s wrestling team by winning the 50-kilogram/110-pound title at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hildebrandt had no trouble against Victoria Anthony in the best-of-three finals, winning by 12-2 and 10-0 technical falls.

“I’ve been working really hard,” Hildebrandt told the South Bend Tribune. “I’ve been really zeroing in on this and getting so many aspects of my life right, aligning my mind, my body, my soul, my training. I think today I brought a really good Sarah to the stage. “That’s kind of my mantra, ‘Be Sarah.’ We say it all the time and that’s kind of what I did.”

The 27-year-old Indiana native will go for the gold in four months as wrestling competition at the Olympics will be contested Aug. 1-7 in Tokyo, Japan.

Hildebrandt is the second ex-King grappler to qualify for the Olympics as Haley Augello finished seventh in 48 kilograms in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kemar Hyman, who ran track for the King Tornado for two years (2008-09) before transferring to Florida State University, represented the Cayman Islands in 100-meter dash at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.