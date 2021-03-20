WOMEN'S NCAA BASKETBALL: D-B grad Courtney Whitson takes the floor for MTSU against the Lady Vols

That was followed by a 13-point, four-block, three-steal, three-rebound stat line in the semifinals against Texas El-Paso.

She then went for a career-high 22 points in a 68-65 win over Rice in the title game and tied a Conference USA championship game record by sinking six 3-pointers.

Whitson played 110 of a possible 120 minutes in earning all-tournament honors.

Such production doesn’t come as a surprise to those at Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she graduated as the Indians’ all-time leading scorer.

“Courtney is a true testament to how one can achieve greatness in all areas of life and do it the right way,” said D-B coach Bill Francis. “I do not believe I have ever coached a boy, or girl, that can bring the level of intensity, focus and determination that Courtney brings every time she steps on the court. She is one of the greatest competitors I have coached and one of the easiest players I have ever coached; that combination does not come around too often.”

Count MTSU coach Rick Insell as a Courtney Whitson fan as well.