WOMEN'S NCAA BASKETBALL: D-B grad Courtney Whitson takes the floor for MTSU against the Lady Vols

Facing the women’s basketball team at the University of Tennessee in the Big Dance is a daunting task and Middle Tennessee State sophomore Courtney Whitson can appreciate what a big deal it is competing against the Big Orange.
“I told somebody earlier that every little girl in Tennessee grows up either wanting to play for the Lady Vols or wanting to play against them,” Whitson said on Tuesday afternoon in a telephone interview.
The latter occurs for Whitson today at 2 p.m. as she’ll be in the starting lineup for the MTSU Blue Raiders (17-7) when they clash with UT (16-7) in a NCAA Tournament first-round matchup in San Antonio.
The Kingsport, Tennessee, native knows all about the mystique and rich history of the program from Knoxville and on a few occasions saw it up close and personal.
“I went to Pat Summitt’s camps and did all that stuff when I was younger,” Whitson said. “That we’re about to play Tennessee makes this experience even better and I just want to make the most of the opportunity.”
Averaging 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, Whitson is a big reason why Middle Tennessee State has the opportunity to take part in March Madness and she was at her best in the Conference USA tournament.
She had 11 points and six rebounds in a first-round win over Louisiana Tech.
That was followed by a 13-point, four-block, three-steal, three-rebound stat line in the semifinals against Texas El-Paso.
She then went for a career-high 22 points in a 68-65 win over Rice in the title game and tied a Conference USA championship game record by sinking six 3-pointers.
Whitson played 110 of a possible 120 minutes in earning all-tournament honors.
Such production doesn’t come as a surprise to those at Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she graduated as the Indians’ all-time leading scorer.
“Courtney is a true testament to how one can achieve greatness in all areas of life and do it the right way,” said D-B coach Bill Francis. “I do not believe I have ever coached a boy, or girl, that can bring the level of intensity, focus and determination that Courtney brings every time she steps on the court. She is one of the greatest competitors I have coached and one of the easiest players I have ever coached; that combination does not come around too often.”
Count MTSU coach Rick Insell as a Courtney Whitson fan as well.
“I’ve got five granddaughters and if my granddaughters grew up to be like Courtney Whitson, I’d be one of the happiest people you’ve ever seen,” he said. “What a jewel – just a team player, a good Christian young lady and a leader on the team. She knocks down 3s, battles on the boards night-in and night-out and is just a competitor. … We feel very fortunate to coach the likes of Courtney Whitson.”
The 6-foot Whitson has started all 54 games of her collegiate career.
“She plays hard every possession and I love playing with her,” said MTSU guard Anastasia Hayes, who transferred from Tennessee. “I know that she’s going to bring her A-Game every day and I love having her as a teammate and as a friend as well.”
Whitson has been a perfect fit at MTSU and today she will showcase her skills on a national stage against a prominent program.
“The family away from family aspect is what I was looking for and I found it here,” Whitson said. “Division I basketball is hard and it takes a lot of work to get to where we’re at. Four of our five starters are from the state of Tennessee and we have just all clicked. I just want to represent Kingsport to the best of my ability.”
