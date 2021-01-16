WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING: King hosts three ranked teams today

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s called an emerging sport by the NCAA.
Women’s wrestling emerged a long time ago at King University. It has the hardware to prove it.
Sitting on a cabinet in Jason Moorman’s office in the Kline Center are four trophies signifying the Tornado as the four-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association’s national champions from 2014-17. In addition, King won four National Duals championships the same four years.
“We were proud of that, we should have won five, but we are really proud of it,” said Moorman, in his 12th season as the head coach of King’s women’s wrestling team. “It was special for that group, but at the end of the day, also the very next day, is a new day going forward. We enjoy it, but we are always still trying to be better.”
King will do just that today, playing host to three of the top-ranked teams in the nation at the Student Events Center. Joining the No. 4 Tornado is No. 2 McKendree (Lebanon, Illinois), No. 3 Emmanuel (Franklin Springs, Georgia) and No. 7 Colorado Mesa (Grand Junction, Colorado). In reality, all those rankings can be moved up a spot since top-ranked Simon Fraser isn’t fielding a team this season due to the coronavirus.
Fans will not be allowed at the meet, which begins at 9 a.m. It will be streamed live on the Tornado Sports Network through the King University website.
“I think what we are looking forward to is just getting the individual matchups that we want for each person,” said Moorman, who also coaches the King bass fishing team. “Honestly, if we can get all the matchups that we want and we are able to perform how we need to perform in them, I think we will win the duals.
“We are not going to get hung up on the dual team points. We just really want to get these matchups. All this is really preparation for the national tournament.”
King has a strong contingent of women’s wrestlers from across the nation, with a roster of 26 coming from 15 states, including seven from California and five from New York, along with one each from Tennessee and Virginia.
Moorman travels the country – and watches plenty of film – looking for athletes that work to maintain the excellence that has been established since the program was first started in 2009.
“Just maintaining a culture of buying into the process,” said Moorman, who said girls’ wrestling is a growing high school sport, especially in California, Washington and Texas. Tennessee hosts a state championship for girls, while Virginia does not. “Basically it is a culture of performing at our best in everything that we do, not so much about winning, but just performing, and getting the right student-athletes because character is what builds your culture.”
King, which finished 11-1 in matches last season, finishing third in the national championships, started its season last Saturday, winning a dual match against No. 6 Tiffin.
“We won the dual meet and then we did a bunch of extra matches because this time of year, we need as much as we can get,” said Moorman, who noted that the coaches at both Tiffin and Colorado Mesa were former assistants at King. “We wrestled over 30 matches and I think we only lost six. You hate it for the ones that didn’t get the win and we have got work to do to try to get them with their hand raised.”
There won’t be as many meets this year due to the coronavirus. The season will climax at the first-ever women’s wrestling regionals that will be held on Feb. 20 at an undisclosed location, with the national championships slated for March 5-6 in Adrian, Michigan.
Women’s wrestling is comprised of 10 weight classes, ranging from 101 to 191. Among the leaders for King is junior Cheyenne Sisenstein, who placed second in the national tournament at 123 pounds last season. Sophomore Tavi Heidelberg-Tillotson (191) was also national runner-up last season, while junior Ana Luciano (136) was a third-place finisher. Lone seniors Aleeah Gould and Allison Petix are also expected to compete for big prizes, along with fellow All-Americans Ashlynn Ortega, Alyssa Aceval, Nia Crosdale, Phoenix Dubose and Jaclyn McNichols. Hailey Cancelleri and Makayla Welch will strive for those honors this season.
Ortega has qualified for the Olympic Trials, which were canceled last season due to the coronavirus, but are slated to be held again at Penn State in April. While other active wrestlers could also still quality, Ortega will be joined by King alumni Sarah Hildebrandt, Forrest Molinari, Alli Ragan and Julia Salata, who is Moorman’s assistant coach.
Haley Augello is the lone King women’s wrestler to compete in the Olympics, doing so at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
King has been preparing for this season since school started in September, starting out in three groups of 10 while following strict protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. While practices are closer to normal now, they are still adhering to those standards.
“Right now we are testing twice a week, everybody, and before we compete we have to test 72 hours prior and have the results back,” said Moorman, who is also proud of the academic prowess that his team has been awarded for often over the last decade. “The other part is our team has kind of bubbled themselves. They have taken it very serious, they have big goals. They are sacrificing some social interaction just to make sure that they are not putting themselves at risk or their team or their season.”
Wrestlers also have to meet certain weight limits to participate in a match. If they don’t, forfeits can occur, which happened to one King wrestler last weekend.
“I think that is one of the things that we see it on both sides in men and women’s wrestling is being educated as far as nutrition is concerned and doing it correctly, the right way and we have to teach that every year,” said Moorman, who has posted a mark of 143-26 since 2009. “We need to teach that this year. We have a couple that didn’t do it as best they can this past weekend so there is a plan to follow and you have to do it right. It is not something you do the week before, it is a lifestyle.”
Efforts are also taken to avoid any kind of injuries in what is a physically demanding sport.
“I think one of the things we are very proud of is our training,” said Moorman, who coached the men’s program at King before moving to the women. “You train to be better, but you also train to prevent injuries. We take a time to make sure we are executing our weight lifting and things like that correctly. We do run across injuries once in a while.”
Moorman has built a program that expects success. He is like any coach, while he enjoys the peaks, he remembers the close calls just as well. For instance, Jessie Kee holds the school’s career record for mat wins with 82, but while she was part of team success for the Tornado, she never did win an individual national championship.
“I am proud of all their accomplishments,” he said. “It is funny when you are a coach, it is a double-edged sword because you are super proud of all the accomplishments for sure, but then there are moments, things that you will never forget.
“A prime example, Jessi Kee never won a national title. She is leading in career wins, you will never forget the ones that were close.”
