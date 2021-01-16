WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING: King hosts three ranked teams today

“I think that is one of the things that we see it on both sides in men and women’s wrestling is being educated as far as nutrition is concerned and doing it correctly, the right way and we have to teach that every year,” said Moorman, who has posted a mark of 143-26 since 2009. “We need to teach that this year. We have a couple that didn’t do it as best they can this past weekend so there is a plan to follow and you have to do it right. It is not something you do the week before, it is a lifestyle.”

Efforts are also taken to avoid any kind of injuries in what is a physically demanding sport.

“I think one of the things we are very proud of is our training,” said Moorman, who coached the men’s program at King before moving to the women. “You train to be better, but you also train to prevent injuries. We take a time to make sure we are executing our weight lifting and things like that correctly. We do run across injuries once in a while.”

Moorman has built a program that expects success. He is like any coach, while he enjoys the peaks, he remembers the close calls just as well. For instance, Jessie Kee holds the school’s career record for mat wins with 82, but while she was part of team success for the Tornado, she never did win an individual national championship.