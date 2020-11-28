WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UVa-Wise takes 88-81 SAC win over Coker

WISE, Va. – A fast start was enough to propel the Cavs to a win in their home opener. The UVA-Wise women picked up an 88-81 South Atlantic Conference victory over Coker University at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

“I thought we shared the ball extremely well, we finished with 23 assists,” UVA-Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said. “That’s something we’ve been stressing in practice, making the extra pass. It was a collective effort, I felt we played well on both ends of the floor.”

The momentum turned early in the contest with the Cavs leading 7-4, when former Sullivan Central High School star Meg Crawford came off the bench scoring nine points in three minutes to spark UVA-Wise to a 14-2 run. Their advantage quickly went to 21-6 and they led by as many as 22 points in the first half.

“Meg is pretty dominate for us inside,” said Cluesman. “I think a lot of people underestimate her midrange jumper. She’s a very consistent shooter and has been all year for us in practice and it’s good to see that translate into the games.

“That was our emphasis, get the ball inside. Coker was playing four guards the majority of the game, so we had to take advantage of that. Six-foot-3 with Meg’s wingspan, it’s tough to alter her shot.”