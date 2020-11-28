WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UVa-Wise takes 88-81 SAC win over Coker

WISE, Va. – A fast start was enough to propel the Cavs to a win in their home opener. The UVA-Wise women picked up an 88-81 South Atlantic Conference victory over Coker University at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
“I thought we shared the ball extremely well, we finished with 23 assists,” UVA-Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said. “That’s something we’ve been stressing in practice, making the extra pass. It was a collective effort, I felt we played well on both ends of the floor.”
The momentum turned early in the contest with the Cavs leading 7-4, when former Sullivan Central High School star Meg Crawford came off the bench scoring nine points in three minutes to spark UVA-Wise to a 14-2 run. Their advantage quickly went to 21-6 and they led by as many as 22 points in the first half.
“Meg is pretty dominate for us inside,” said Cluesman. “I think a lot of people underestimate her midrange jumper. She’s a very consistent shooter and has been all year for us in practice and it’s good to see that translate into the games.
“That was our emphasis, get the ball inside. Coker was playing four guards the majority of the game, so we had to take advantage of that. Six-foot-3 with Meg’s wingspan, it’s tough to alter her shot.”
Crawford sat out last season after transferring from Lees-McRae. She led a balanced scoring effort for the Cavs with 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots in 14 minutes of play.
“I’m feeling really good,” Crawford said. “Our guards do a great job of looking inside and getting me the ball when I’m open, I couldn’t score without them. I really appreciate them believing in me.”
UVA-Wise was up 65-54 after three quarters of play. After shooting less than 30 percent, the Cobras found the range the final 10 minutes. Led by Ahlea Myers who had a game-high 25 points, with seven three pointers, including four in the fourth frame, Coker fought back. When Myers hit a pullup, jumper from long range, the Cavs lead was cut to 77-71 with 2:24 to play.
“They made some shots, anytime you see the ball go through the net it builds your confidence,” stated Cluesman. “We had a lead big enough to sustain that run, we didn’t panic and made enough plays down the stretch to secure the win.”
The Cavs were 7-of-8 from the line down the stretch to put it away. They shot 92 percent from the free throw line in the game, making 23-of-25 attempts.
“That was an area we had to improve on,” Cluesman said. “We went 12-of-23 [in a loss] at Tusculum. Credit the girls for being confident from the line after shooting so poorly at Tusculum.”
Ada Stanley (14 points), Hanna Oliver (14 points), Kalee Johnson (13 points, 11 rebounds), Nia Vanzant (13 points), and Caitlyn Ross (11 points) also played well for UVA-Wise.
The Cavs (1-1, 1-1) will work to build on their first win, when they play another SAC opponent when they travel to Wingate next Wednesday.
“We were just more confident tonight, we got the first game jitters out of us,” remarked Cluesman. “Playing at home, obviously everyone loves playing at home, it gives you a boost.”
