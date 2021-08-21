WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michael Phelps not treating interim role at King as temporary

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There is an “interim” in front of head coach for King University women’s basketball coach Michael Phelps.
He doesn’t expect it to last.
“I don’t even want the interim tag. That is what I told the young ladies, I am two feet in, I am here, my family is here, God has blessed me with this opportunity and I don’t have to go anywhere,” Phelps said.
Phelps was appointed last week on an interim basis to replace Josh Thompson, who stepped down after 10 seasons producing the second most wins in program history. Phelps had spent the last three years as an assistant men’s coach under both George Pitts and Jason Gillespie at King.
He takes over a program that posted a 10-7 mark in a truncated season that returns seven upcoming seniors, with last year’s seniors also having the option to return due to the NCAA allowing another year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“When I say I am blessed I am truly blessed. It is a core group of players that have been here for a while so the nucleus is there so I have to make sure that I get that nucleus together and I can steer them in the right way,” Phelps said. “At the same time it is going to be a joint venture. These young ladies, they will have expectations and I have high expectations so I think this season should be a great season.”
A native of Springfield, Ohio, Phelps played college basketball at Henderson State in Arkansas. He was working as an athletic director for a youth association in his hometown after getting his Masters before deciding to seek a career in coaching.
He sent an email to Pitts at King and got a response two hours later, a rarity in college athletics. No wonder Phelps felt God was leading him to Bristol. No wonder he doesn’t expect the interim tag to stick.
“With how the door opened here with Coach Pitts, within two hours he gave me a call back and that doesn’t happen,” he said. “That was God working his miracles, and at the same time Coach Thompson stepped down which allowed me to slide over. The interim tag, I am not running the program like I am leaving, I am running the program as if I am the permanent coach.
“As of right now, I am here, the task is at hand to help these young ladies become better women on and off the court, be a mentor to these young ladies.”
One of the first questions Thompson was asked, even by his team in a meeting, was coaching women. He isn’t devoid of experience, working with a co-ed team in the past, and one of his three children is 14-year-old daughter, Octavia, who is a cheerleader at Tennessee High.
“I am taking this position in stride. I am looking forward to it. I do have a daughter so I think that is definitely going to help out,” said Phelps, who, with his wife Kiana, have two other children, 17-year-old Marquis, a junior football player for the Vikings, and 4-year-old Michael II. “I am looking forward to this path with this new adventure. As they say I am two feet in, I am hoping that I will do good. I am pretty sure I will do good.
“I am not being biased, but I love basketball and I love teaching individuals and now I will be teaching young ladies the game. That is one of the things that is not going to change are the fundamentals of basketball. Different philosophies, but basketball is basketball.”
Phelps was part of success with the men’s program, even serving as an interim coach for Pitts when he was out with an illness during the 2019-20 season that resulted in a Conference Carolinas regular season championship for the Tornado. Included on that squad was Jordan Floyd, who spent last year playing in Italy and just finished competing in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I was just able to keep the ship moving on and not sinking it and fortunately enough we had a core group of good players,” he said. “I would say a great leader can step away and his program is still going to run because that is the type of leadership Coach Pitts had.”
While King will open its season on Nov. 13 in a tournament at Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate, Tennessee, Phelps will be busy getting to know his players, while imparting his style of play, which includes plenty of pressure defense and spreading the floor and finding scoring opportunities on offense.
He likes his team. He was at North Greenville in February when the Tornado fell behind by 23 points late in the third quarter and then rallied to win the game.
“That is going to be the challenge, making those relationships, but at the same time that is part of basketball is recruiting,” said Phelps, who said two of Thompson’s incoming freshmen class had chosen to accept Division I offers. “I am going to have to recruit my players, but that is a challenge I am looking forward to.”
Phelps answered an array of questions during his initial team meeting, including his personality on the sidelines.
“I am not a yeller, I am not a screamer, but I am demanding, I am straight forward and I am strict,” said Phelps, who plans to have an assistant on board in September. “I have a high expectation and my goal this year is not to be subpar so moving forward we definitely want to be in the conference championship.
“The goal I have for the team moving forward is to be regionally ranked. Within the five-year plan that I have, I would like to be ranked 3 out of 5 years just in case we do slip up in the conference tournament and we are still able to go to the national tournament.”
That doesn’t sound like a coach planning to leave anytime soon.
“I would like my team to compete at the highest level, day by day, day in and day out and progress each day,” he said. “We are going to have one or two days where we are going to take a step back, hopefully it is in practice and not in a game.
“We have high expectations going into the season because the seniors, I really want to make this a going away present with a new coach coming in.”
