WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michael Phelps not treating interim role at King as temporary

A native of Springfield, Ohio, Phelps played college basketball at Henderson State in Arkansas. He was working as an athletic director for a youth association in his hometown after getting his Masters before deciding to seek a career in coaching.

He sent an email to Pitts at King and got a response two hours later, a rarity in college athletics. No wonder Phelps felt God was leading him to Bristol. No wonder he doesn’t expect the interim tag to stick.

“With how the door opened here with Coach Pitts, within two hours he gave me a call back and that doesn’t happen,” he said. “That was God working his miracles, and at the same time Coach Thompson stepped down which allowed me to slide over. The interim tag, I am not running the program like I am leaving, I am running the program as if I am the permanent coach.

“As of right now, I am here, the task is at hand to help these young ladies become better women on and off the court, be a mentor to these young ladies.”

