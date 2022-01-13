 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Vols thump Commodores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jordan Holston tallied 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 65-51 Southeastern Conference road victory at Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Iyana Moore led Vanderbilt (10-7, 1-2) with 16 points. Brinae Alexander added 15 in the loss.

Rae Burrell added 11 points and Tamara Key had 10 points and seven boards for the Lady Vols, who led 41-23 at halftime.

Tennessee (16-1, 5-0), which has won seven straight, will host Kentucky on Sunday. The Lady Vols are the only unbeaten team in SEC play this season. Their lone loss came to Stanford.

