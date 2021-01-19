WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hollins cancels season, ends career for ex-Castlewood standout Sydney Strange

“ Some people were worried about COVID,” Strange said. “Pretty much everyone was really upset because we thought we were going to play.

“ With both my parents in the health care system, I see the effects of COVID personally. So I understand that we need to … keep everyone safe. But also it’s so personally hurting because it was my senior season.”

Sims said home and road basketball games would not have meshed with the protocols Hollins established prior to the fall semester to try to limit COVID-19 cases on campus.

“ Keeping everybody’s health and safety as the top priority has been at the top of every part of this decision,” Sims said. “It was very disappointing to have to make this decision and even more disappointing, I’m sure, for our student-athletes to hear.

“ There really was no other choice for us with those restrictions and protocols staying in place as university policy.”

Hollins has banned visitors to its campus, so having the basketball team host other squads would have required an exception to that rule.

The school has also banned group travel off campus for class field trips and the like, so letting the basketball team play road games would have required an exception to that rule.