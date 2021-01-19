WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hollins cancels season, ends career for ex-Castlewood standout Sydney Strange

Last season, the Hollins basketball team reached double digits in wins for the first time since 2012.
That momentum will not carry over to this season.
While Roanoke, Ferrum and other Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball teams will be opening their seasons this weekend, Hollins will not be.
Officials at the women’s school decided last month that the university will not have a basketball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“ Not having a season just really sucks, honestly,” said senior guard Sydney Strange, who played high school basketball at Castlewood.
The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month. Hollins basketball players practiced last fall in preparation for its delayed season.
Athletic director Myra Sims said the decision not to play this season was made not only by herself but also by Hollins President Mary Dana Hilton and school vice presidents.
Hollins players and the ODAC were informed of the decision last month, although Hollins never made a public announcement about its decision.
Players were told via email and at a team meeting.
There were mixed feelings on the team about the decision, said Strange.
“ Some people were worried about COVID,” Strange said. “Pretty much everyone was really upset because we thought we were going to play.
“ With both my parents in the health care system, I see the effects of COVID personally. So I understand that we need to … keep everyone safe. But also it’s so personally hurting because it was my senior season.”
Sims said home and road basketball games would not have meshed with the protocols Hollins established prior to the fall semester to try to limit COVID-19 cases on campus.
“ Keeping everybody’s health and safety as the top priority has been at the top of every part of this decision,” Sims said. “It was very disappointing to have to make this decision and even more disappointing, I’m sure, for our student-athletes to hear.
“ There really was no other choice for us with those restrictions and protocols staying in place as university policy.”
Hollins has banned visitors to its campus, so having the basketball team host other squads would have required an exception to that rule.
The school has also banned group travel off campus for class field trips and the like, so letting the basketball team play road games would have required an exception to that rule.
Hollins did not want to alter its protocols.
“ All those things resulted in us having only two cases of on-campus transmission throughout the entire fall semester,” Sims said.
Hollins guard Serena Lytton said the school made a good decision to scrap the season.
“ Without traveling and stuff, it’s easier to maintain the number of low cases,” said Lytton, a Patrick Henry High School [Roanoke] graduate. “Some people [on the team] were upset about it. Other people, we understood it’s for our own safety.”
Hollins has pushed back the start of the spring semester; students will not be returning to campus until next month. So Hollins would have had to make an exception to bring the basketball players back this month.
“ We would miss most of the season if we’re not going to let our basketball players come back early,” Sims said. “You need between two and three weeks of practice … to have them in shape and ready to play basketball, so that would have put us, even aside from travel restrictions and visitor restrictions, near the end of February before we’d even have a chance to play.
“ There was concern if we made an exception for basketball [to return early], how do we tell other groups that had compelling reasons to be on campus — for example, international students.”
Hollins was the only ODAC school to opt against playing men’s or women’s basketball this season.
The NCAA Division III Council has granted all Division III athletes this school year an extra year of eligibility, so Hollins’ decision will not cost the players a year of eligibility.
But Strange said she is not planning to return to Hollins for another crack at a senior season. She plans to graduate in May and intends to apply to medical schools.
Strange said she does not believe fellow seniors Keyazia Taylor and Yasmine Tyler will be returning to Hollins next year, either.
Lytton, a sophomore, said she plans to use the extra year of eligibility.
“ I wanted to get my master’s through Hollins, so I was going to stay around an extra year either way,” she said.
Hollins finished 11-15 overall last year — just one victory shy of tying the school record. Coach Emilee Dunton’s team went 5-13 in ODAC play — its most league wins since the 2011-12 season.
“ You’re heartbroken for your seniors, who … had helped us get the program to a better place,” Sims said.
Hollins has yet to decide whether its other winter teams (swimming and indoor track and field) will join basketball in not competing this school year.
Hollins has also yet to decide whether its fall and spring teams will compete this school year. The ODAC postponed its fall sports season to later in the spring semester.