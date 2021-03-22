WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Harris ready to begin the 'process' as new coach at ETSU

It’s all about the process for Simon Harris.
The ninth head coach in the history of the East Tennessee State University women’s basketball program has developed his own philosophy through his experiences in the sport, which revolves around a term made famous by Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
“Process is a very general word,” said Harris, who was introduced last Friday to replace Brittany Ezell at the helm for the Buccaneers. “The process for me essentially is making sure that you are doing what you can as hard as you possibly can to get the results that you do want to set out to achieve.”
Harris, who spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Dayton, North Carolina State and Ohio State, was the choice to take over the Bucs, who have struggled in recent seasons, winning a combined 23 games, including a 4-16 mark this past campaign.
“I am so excited to welcome coach Simon Harris as the next head coach of our ETSU women’s basketball program,” ETSU Director of Athletics Scott Carter said. “His energy, incredible personality and tremendous basketball knowledge will provide the winning edge for the young women in our program.
“Coach Harris has built relationships throughout the country and everyone that I have spoken with raves about his quality as a coach, but most importantly as a person. He is an authentic leader and I am so proud that he is our coach.”
Harris played at Elon and North Carolina State before following in the path of his father, Larry Harris, who spent 27 years coaching at the NCAA Division I level.
“I have been around Division I basketball every year that I have been on this planet,” said Harris, who graduated with a degree in sociology from N.C. State in 2008.
Harris spent three years as a men’s assistant at Dayton until switching to the Flyers’ women’s program for four seasons. That was followed by a stint at N.C. State and this past year at Ohio State.
“I want to teach young players how to play the game properly. I don’t want there ever to be a situation where you all feel we are disrespecting the game of basketball,” Harris said. “Day one is going to be foundational, we are going to talk about how we are going to achieve what we are looking to achieve and the way we are going to go about doing that.”
He inherits a roster that includes no seniors, and several incoming freshmen are slated to arrive in Johnson City, including Sarah Thompson of Gate City and George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner.
Expect the Buccaneers to play fast and be disruptive on defense.
“We are going to play fast. That is what I believe in, I believe it is the wave of the future, it is way of overseas basketball, it is the way the NBA is progressing so we are going to play fast,” said Harris, who played one year in Ireland and attended training camp as a tight end prospect for the Dallas Cowboys in 2010. “Defensively, I just want to be as disruptive as possible.
“I want to make sure that at the end of the day when we walk down those stairs after winning basketball games we can kind of sit back and collectively have a little laugh about how disruptive we were on the floor.”
ETSU reached the Southern Conference tournament finals twice during Ezell’s tenure, falling short in 2018 and 2015. The Buccaneers, who made consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 2018-20, played in the WNIT in 2015.
Harris is ready to make an impact.
“I could not be more excited for this opportunity to join the family at ETSU and the surrounding community,” Harris said. “I am very grateful towards [ETSU President] Dr. [Brian] Noland and Mr. Carter for their confidence in me to help guide the Buccaneer women’s basketball program. I am very appreciative to be able to embark on this journey.
“I just really want to thank all of you very, very much for being here on a day when I have finally achieved my dream.”
