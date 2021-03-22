WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Harris ready to begin the 'process' as new coach at ETSU

Harris played at Elon and North Carolina State before following in the path of his father, Larry Harris, who spent 27 years coaching at the NCAA Division I level.

“I have been around Division I basketball every year that I have been on this planet,” said Harris, who graduated with a degree in sociology from N.C. State in 2008.

Harris spent three years as a men’s assistant at Dayton until switching to the Flyers’ women’s program for four seasons. That was followed by a stint at N.C. State and this past year at Ohio State.

“I want to teach young players how to play the game properly. I don’t want there ever to be a situation where you all feel we are disrespecting the game of basketball,” Harris said. “Day one is going to be foundational, we are going to talk about how we are going to achieve what we are looking to achieve and the way we are going to go about doing that.”

He inherits a roster that includes no seniors, and several incoming freshmen are slated to arrive in Johnson City, including Sarah Thompson of Gate City and George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner.

Expect the Buccaneers to play fast and be disruptive on defense.