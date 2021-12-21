WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU loses by 54 to Lady Vols in Knoxville

Jakhyia Davis scored 17 points and Aaliyah had 12 for East Tennessee (1-11). Davis, at 6-foot-3, was the only Buccaneer taller than 6-foot. That allowed 6-6 Key to have several opportunities down low. Tennessee won the battle of the boards, 61-27.

“Tennessee scoring 70 points in the paint, you don’t see that every day,” said ETSU coach Simon Harris. “(Tennessee) getting 26 offensive rebounds is another stat (that hurt). That’s where (the game) got away.”

Tennessee had a pair of 15-0 runs — one late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, and the other to start the third quarter — that put the game well out of reach.

The Lady Vols struggled from the perimeter, hitting 6 of 20 (30%) from behind the arc.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) started for ETSU and finished with six points, one steal and one assist. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) did not score, but did collect a rebound for the Bucs.

BIG PICTURE