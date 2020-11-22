WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Thompson, Kirtner add local flavor to ETSU

Both were considered key recruits for the Buccaneers, and Ezell feels like they will be good fits for the program. If not, she would have helped them find another destination.

“All we can do is improve and continue to put a good product out there, not just on the floor, but graduating our kids in the community,” she said. “The kids that want to be part of ETSU and we want them, great, if they don’t want to be part of ETSU and they are local, my job is to help them find the best fit for them.”

That fit is crucial to the equation, according to Ezell, who remembers that while Tarter settled right in with the Buccaneers, the Elizabethton twin duo of Kelci and Kayla Marosites found a better college home elsewhere.

“We had a great fit in Tianna Tarter and I think we have got a good fit with Sarah,” Ezell said. “A few years ago when we had the Marosites’ twins, it wasn’t a great fit, but they went on to Carson-Newman and had fantastic careers and we sit here and cheer for them.”

Ezell just wants kids to be happy no matter what school they choose.

“We want kids that are great wherever they go and we want to be able to cheer them on whether they are here or whether they are elsewhere,” she said. “Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, they are family.”

