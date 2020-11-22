WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Thompson, Kirtner add local flavor to ETSU

Floyd County has been as close to Johnson City as East Tennessee State has ventured over the last two decades in a search of women’s basketball players in Southwest Virginia.
That all changed a couple of weeks ago when ETSU head coach Brittany Ezell added four new players to the program, including a pair of local products from across the Virginia state line, Sarah Thompson from Gate City and George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner.
Add that duo to Aaliyah Vananda from Maryville, Tenn., and Jada Ryce from McDonough, Ga, and Ezell was thrilled with the class.
“Our signing class is remarkable,” Ezell said. “With the ever-present uncertainty during the COVID era, this group has been unwavering in their commitment to ETSU and to improving themselves prior to their arrival in Johnson City next summer.
“They are incredibly talented and committed to high standards in all that they do. As a collective, they are athletically gifted, academic high achievers with boundless energy and a palpable passion for the game. They have a competitive greatness with none of the ego that sometimes comes along with that quality.
“I have loved every second of recruiting Aaliyah, Jada, Meleah and Sarah, and we are all so excited to have them in the Buccaneer family.”
While ETSU has taken kids from Northeast Tennessee in recent seasons, Southwest Virginia has been a rarity. According to Ezell, projecting if an athlete can play at the Division I level isn’t as easy as it looks.
“It is hard recruiting local talent because you get a lot of mixed signals and people don’t understand the difference between pretty good for around here and pretty good on a scale that we have got to put them on and that is against national talent or talent in the SoCon,” said Ezell, entering her eighth season as head coach of the Buccaneers. “There is a difference between pretty good and pretty good for around here.”
Ezell is confident that both Thompson and Kirtner will be a good fit for ETSU. She also understands that many athletes simply like to venture out to the area to other parts of the country.
“Sarah Thompson is pretty good wherever you put here. She has got a chance to continue to grow, not only Sarah, but Meleah Kirtner from Southwest Virginia, up at GW,” Ezell said. “We are happy to keep local kids at home. I also understand the desire for local kids to go elsewhere. Not everybody wants to stay home and go to school and that is OK.”
Thompson is a second generation ETSU athlete, following behind her father, Mark, who played football for the Buccaneers, graduating in 1991. Ezell compares her favorably to former Science Hill product Tianna Tarter, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during her career at ETSU from 2014-18.
“Sarah is a special player, special family. The Thompson family obviously is well known at ETSU,” she said. “She is one of those that reminds me a lot when we were able to sign Tianna Tarter.”
The 5-foot-7 Thompson, who led Gate City to the Class 2 state championship last March, is also a talented volleyball and softball player for the Blue Devils.
“Sarah Thompson is a winner that bleeds Blue and Gold. She is an emotionally charged competitor that exemplifies grace under pressure and truly does it all for Gate City High School,” said Ezell, in a press release. “A decorated three-sport athlete in basketball, volleyball and softball, Sarah understands how to compete consistently night in and night out. She can play the 1, 2 or 3 position on the basketball court and performs her best in intense situations.
“Sarah is a leader on and off the floor and has been well-prepared for the next level with her high school success and playing travel ball with her teammate, Aaliyah Vananda, for Tennessee Flight Select.”
Ezell thinks that Kirtner, a 5-10 shooter from George Wythe, could be the surprise of the four-woman class.
“She is a pure shooter that can run the break and see the floor like a point guard,” said Ezell, in a press release. “I am most impressed with Meleah from a commitment and loyalty standpoint; she wanted ETSU as much as we wanted her.
“She has experienced success both at [George] Wythe High School and with the Bristol Pistols on the summer basketball scene. There is no doubt that Meleah will continue to mature as a player at ETSU. She has her best basketball ahead of her.”
Both were considered key recruits for the Buccaneers, and Ezell feels like they will be good fits for the program. If not, she would have helped them find another destination.
“All we can do is improve and continue to put a good product out there, not just on the floor, but graduating our kids in the community,” she said. “The kids that want to be part of ETSU and we want them, great, if they don’t want to be part of ETSU and they are local, my job is to help them find the best fit for them.”
That fit is crucial to the equation, according to Ezell, who remembers that while Tarter settled right in with the Buccaneers, the Elizabethton twin duo of Kelci and Kayla Marosites found a better college home elsewhere.
“We had a great fit in Tianna Tarter and I think we have got a good fit with Sarah,” Ezell said. “A few years ago when we had the Marosites’ twins, it wasn’t a great fit, but they went on to Carson-Newman and had fantastic careers and we sit here and cheer for them.”
Ezell just wants kids to be happy no matter what school they choose.
“We want kids that are great wherever they go and we want to be able to cheer them on whether they are here or whether they are elsewhere,” she said. “Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, they are family.”
