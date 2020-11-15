WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Scheduling amid COVID-19 a concern for ETSU coach Brittany Ezell

“It has given me an opportunity to really step back and reevaluate what is most important and it has allowed us to really develop our relationships with our players and with our staff, even more so than we normally have been,” Ezell said. “It has caused you be a lot more in tune to listening. What do you mean, what I can I do to serve you, what best serves the program. I also have to be mindful of the staff and mindful of my own mental well-being in terms of I can’t pour into others if my cup is empty.

“We try to do a lot of things to make sure the people around us have full attention and I have to rush to recover and wake up knowing that the next day is just going to be chaos.”

***

Ezell, a native of Franklin, Tenn., who played both basketball and softball at Alabama, came to ETSU in 2014 after a three-year stint at Belmont. She has also been a head coach at the University of Montevallo and Okaloosa-Walton Junior College (now Northwest Florida State College).

She has worked to maintain a positive approach with all that has occurred leading up to this season. She already knew to expect the unexpected once she exited last week’s zoom call.