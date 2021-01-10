WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Experience will be a key for King University this season

Thompson, who expects the Tornado to be even faster than normal in the season ahead, also expects contributions from the backcourt duo of 5-foot-7 Lexi Campos and 5-foot-6 Jada Campbell, a sophomore from Virginia High, along with several promising freshmen that could find their way onto the court.

“We want to play fast. We want to get up and down and we will shoot a lot of 3s,” Thompson said. “Ideally, we would like to press, depending on how COVID goes and how many players we have could affect how we are going to defend, but that will just be something you have to adjust to in the game.”

King returned to practice right after the holidays ended, having been away from school for nearly five weeks. Normally, the Tornado would have about a week off for the holidays and spent the rest of the time either playing or practicing basketball.

“We weren’t allowed to have the players on campus on Christmas break so normally when we are playing games and practicing we were off,” he said. “Instead of a week Christmas break we basically had about five weeks because of King’s policies and also of the fact that I got COVID...

“We would have already played 10 or 11 games right now,” he added. “We are all ready to play.”