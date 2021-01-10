WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Experience will be a key for King University this season

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Experience is always a good thing for any sports team.
That is especially true for this season where preparations have been slowed significantly by a virus that doesn’t seem to have a pattern for who it affects.
It has attached itself at times to several King women’s basketball players, in addition to Josh Thompson, entering his 10th season as head coach of the Tornado.
“We have had a handful of players that have had it, a few of them got it right after me and then we had a couple test positive right when we were coming back [from Christmas break],” said Thompson, who is currently missing three players due to the coronavirus, two of whom could be ready for Wednesday’s season opener with Emmanuel. “We have been practicing with 10 players so we don’t have everybody available.
“There is a lot that has gone on and a lot that has been challenging, but we just take it one day at a time and do the best that we can with it.”
Leading the Tornado is a quartet of talented starting guards, paced by 5-foot-6 senior Ali Golden (11.8 ppg, 2.0 assists), who has started all four seasons at King. A trio of juniors, 5-foot-7 Trinity Lee (13.7 ppg, 48 3s, 4.6 reb), 5-foot-6 Ryleigh Fritz (8.8 ppg, 4.3 reb) and 5-foot-6 Kiki Samsel (8.4 ppg, 48 3s), will also contribute for King.
All four shot 70 percent or better last year from the free throw line. Lee also connected on nearly 50 percent from 3-point range.
“We feel good about our returners and our juniors and we have two seniors. One of them is our starting point guard and this is her fourth year as a starter,” Thompson said. “Those kind of core upperclassmen, they have gotten a lot of experience over the last two years. They should be pretty seasoned and ready to continue to get better.”
King will look to fill a big hole in the middle, where Kori West, one of the better post players in Conference Carolinas, graduated after tallying 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 26 blocked shots during last year’s 16-13 campaign that ended with a first round tournament loss at Emmanuel.
There are options available, with 5-foot-9 redshirt junior Jada Owens expected to start against Emmanuel, with 6-foot-2 junior Julie Ford, a product of the baseball hotbed of Cooperstown, N.Y., and 5-foot-11 junior Carolina Harville, a transfer from Carson-Newman, eager to get their chance after recovering from injuries.
Symantha Fugate, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Science Hill, also saw playing time last season.
“I have got a bunch of returners so we pretty much know what we have,” said Thompson, who is assisted by former King standout Whitney Mitchell. “We are anxious to get out there and play and ideally would like to play with our whole team. We feel like we could be pretty good if we had our whole team.”
Thompson, who expects the Tornado to be even faster than normal in the season ahead, also expects contributions from the backcourt duo of 5-foot-7 Lexi Campos and 5-foot-6 Jada Campbell, a sophomore from Virginia High, along with several promising freshmen that could find their way onto the court.
“We want to play fast. We want to get up and down and we will shoot a lot of 3s,” Thompson said. “Ideally, we would like to press, depending on how COVID goes and how many players we have could affect how we are going to defend, but that will just be something you have to adjust to in the game.”
King returned to practice right after the holidays ended, having been away from school for nearly five weeks. Normally, the Tornado would have about a week off for the holidays and spent the rest of the time either playing or practicing basketball.
“We weren’t allowed to have the players on campus on Christmas break so normally when we are playing games and practicing we were off,” he said. “Instead of a week Christmas break we basically had about five weeks because of King’s policies and also of the fact that I got COVID...
“We would have already played 10 or 11 games right now,” he added. “We are all ready to play.”
That will finally happen on Wednesday, with Emmanuel visiting King for the season opener. It could be a season of attrition, where the healthiest team is standing when the postseason begins in March.
“I think the whole season is that, it is just kind of a crapshoot,” Thompson said. “A lot of teams, you don’t know how teams are going to be affected, including our own. If you get quarantined or how many games are you going to play or what so it is kind of weird,”
Belmont Abbey and Barton were the preseason picks to win the Conference Carolinas title, with King picked fifth out of the 11 teams.
Don’t bet on it.
“The polls never matter,” Thompson said. “I don’t think they mean anything at all.”
King last captured a conference title in 2017, finishing with a 25-7 record and advancing to the NCAA regionals. Doing that again is always the goal.
“Every year we want to win a conference championship so we never really lower that bar at all, that is what we expect and that is where we have gotten to in the past,” Thompson said. “That is what we want to do and we feel like we can do that every year.”
