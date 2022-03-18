WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Daniel Boone's Macie Culbertson winding up career at Belmont in NCAA tourney

As the injuries mounted and her playing time dwindled, many people in Macie Culbertson’s predicament would have perhaps called it quits or entered the ever-crowded transfer portal.

Yet, the former Daniel Boone High School star has always been the steadfastly devoted type and has stuck it out for four star-crossed seasons with the women’s basketball program at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s been so challenging, but so rewarding,” Culbertson said. “I’ve personally just had the best teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, staff … They’ve always looked out for me to become healthy both physically and mentally and I still feel valued off the court. Not very many places focus on all aspects and this is a very special place where everyone loves you and supports you.”

The final weekend of Culbertson’s hoops career could possibly take place this weekend as Belmont plays in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years after winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. The 12th-seeded Bruins (22-7) meet No. 5 Oregon (20-11) in a first-round game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be super cool,” Culbertson said. “Hopefully, a lot of our fans show up and it should be a good atmosphere.”

Culbertson’s career stat line includes 31 games, 55 points, 52 rebounds and 20 assists.

Yet, those on Belmont’s team can vouch for the fact her importance to the squad goes well beyond the numbers.

“She’s one of the coolest teammates I’ve ever met, a very selfless person,” said fellow senior Jamilyn Kinney. “She’s not trying to get accolades and get all the recognition, she just goes out there and works hard and does what’s right. I love the grit and toughness she brings. … She’s one of the most resilient and hardest workers on and off the court and has always pushed through those tough times.”

Culbertson will graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.

She plans to pursue a master’s degree in experimental psychology and might be studying on the same campus in which Belmont plays today.

“I’m actually hoping to go to grad school at the University of Tennessee,” she said. “I want to go on and get my PhD in psychology.”

It is fitting that perhaps the last leg of Culbertson’s basketball journey has taken her to Knoxville, about the midway point of where she grew up and where she attends college.

She actually attended basketball camps and games at Thompson-Boling Arena as a kid.

Culbertson overcame a torn ACL her freshman season at Boone to become one of the top all-around players in program history.

Among the highlights of her first year at Belmont was a six-point, seven-rebound performance against the Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville.

She’s forged ahead for four seasons for the Bruins and will get the NCAA Tournament experience one final time.

“It will definitely be a mix of emotions,” Culbertson said.

