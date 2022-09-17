Wolves swat valiant effort by Wasps in 2OT

Smoking a celebratory cigar beside the Newberry College buses Saturday afternoon, head coach Todd Knight was asked whether Emory & Henry College – making its South Atlantic Conference debut – belonged in the aforementioned group.

Knight offered lots of honesty and little hesitation.

“No damn question – they belong in this conference,” Knight quipped.

After nearly 80 minutes of nail-biting action, the No. 9-ranked Wolves escaped Southwest Virginia and Fred Selfe Athletic Stadium’s Nicewonder Field with a 26-23 double-overtime victory behind Mario Anderson’s 11-yard, game-winning scamper.

“They’re going to beat a lot of people,” said Knight, whose squad never led Saturday’s contest by more than 10 points. “We got lucky today. Emory is a good team, and they’re better than anybody gives them credit for out there. I’ve tried to tell our crowd all week long that we had to be ready, because they were going to be ready. They proved today that they are ready.”

The defending conference champion Wolves (3-0, 1-0) hadn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 2 of last year , a 28-22 double-OT setback to conference foe Mars Hill. But a strong passing attack from the Wasps (1-2, 0-1) – along with a relentless defensive effort – left this game very much up for grabs.

Down 20-10 midway through the third, the Wasps responded admirably. Following a one-yard TD run from Newberry quarterback Dre Harris, the hosts embarked upon an 11-play, 56-yard drive that consumed nearly six minutes – aided by Kyle Short’s 35-yard completion to teammate Jermawn Ford (game-high six catches, 95 yards) on 4th-and-3 from the Wolves’ 38-yard line.

Short, who went 16-of-26 for 237 yards, later hit Tmahdae Penn from two yards out for a 20-17 Newberry edge with 1:45 left in the third stanza.

“Kyle played and handled things very well,” stated E&H coach Curt Newsome. “We got off to a bad start, but just kept competing. We gave ourselves a chance to win it.”

Trace Butcher, who connected on three field goals, then hit from 22 yards out to even things at 20-20 with 9:48 left in regulation. But after forcing a subsequent Wolves punt, E&H went for it at midfield on a 4th-and-1 with two minutes to go and came up short.

“With two minutes to go, we were trying to win the football game,” said Newsome, whose squad called 19 more plays than the Wolves. “We had success with the quarterback sneak, but we just didn’t get it done.”

Driving towards a game-winning field goal attempt, Newberry inexplicably made an uncharacteristic error. With less than 40 seconds remaining, Harris took the shotgun snap and rushed right for six yards, before being stripped of the ball by Wasps’ defensive lineman Jay Swegheimer. Teammate Logan Tomlinson then fell on the pigskin at the Emory 6-yard line which led to a Short kneel-down for extra football.

“At halftime, we talked about how we wanted to finish this one,” noted E&H defensive lineman Donovan Pinnix, who made six tackles. “We said that we can hang with these guys, and we came out fighting. We’ve really started to pick things up defensively.”

In the opening overtime frame, neither team posted first downs – or field goals. Newberry kicker Lawson Reel’s 47-yard try hooked left, while Butcher’s game-winning attempt from 33 yards away sailed wide right.

Butcher then nailed a 40-yard try on Emory’s second-OT possession, setting the stage for Newberry’s final drive. The Wolves, who ran for 174 yards, put it in the gut of Anderson for three straight plays – the last a twisting, knife-like spurt off left tackle that sparked Newberry’s celebration.

“Coming into the ballgame, we didn’t underestimate them at all,” admitted Anderson, who paced all rushers with 101 yards on 16 carries. “Our game plan was to throw it to our playmakers, but we wanted to also pound the ball. They are definitely a good defense. It was a dogfight.”

After Newberry’s forgetful final minute, Knight went back to Newberry’s run game during the second overtime.

“You’ve got to dance with who brung you,” said Knight. “That’s an old saying, and our power run game has gotten us to where we are today. We should’ve stuck to our roots earlier in the game. That’s my fault. But in the end, the power run game is what won it for us.”

Meanwhile, a valiant effort against one of the nation’s best Division II teams nearly won it for the Wasps, who held the ball for a whopping 38 minutes.

“You’ve got to be proud of that,” concluded Newsome, whose squad travels to Wingate University next Saturday. “I told them in the locker room after the game that I’m not a moral victory guy, but I’m proud of how we fought the entire game. I just thought we competed the entire time.”