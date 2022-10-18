 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TSSAA Volleyball

Wolves stay close, fall to Brentwood in state tourney

John Battle vs West Ridge Volleyball

West Ridge's Rylee Haynie had six kills for the Wolves in its Class AAA state tournament loss to Brentwood on Tuesday in Rockvale, Tenn. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

ROCKVALE, Tenn. – West Ridge played tough, but couldn’t overcome volleyball powerhouse Brentwood in the opening round of the Class AAA state volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Rockvale High School.

West Ridge dropped the first two competitive matches 25-22, 25-20, and then fell 25-9 in the final set.

The first two sets went back and forth, with Brentwood taking a lead and forcing West Ridge to work to keep up with their frenetic scoring pace. In the third set Brentwood played nearly flawless ball – leading 7-1 and 19-6 – to finish their dominant win.

“We’ve talked about it all year long being able to be resilient and fight back and overcome adversity,” West Ridge head coach Logan Kemp said. “We put ourselves in a bad position early on but we did a good job of fighting back and getting back to it. There at the end there is just a couple of our errors didn’t allow us to get back in and kind of close the gap.”

Junior middle backer Rylee Haynie said the Wolves play their best when they are working as a unit.

“I think in the times when we’re down we’re not playing as a team,” she said, “but what pulls us together is when we come together as a team and are having fun together.”

Kari Wilson and Mollee Cutshall were the defensive leaders for the team, with each notching double digit digs. With Cutshall joining Allie Reilly and Casey Wampler as a strong presence at the net, Wilson was able to roam the back end and stop any attacks that went over their heads.

In the opening set with the Wolves up 10-8, she was able to stop a strong kill attempt by Brentwood star Daisy Oatsvall.

Wilson led the Wolves with 15 digs and 17 passes, and was able to affect every part of the game from the libero role.

“[Kari] is a great defensive player,” said Kemp. “You know we’ve seen her play, everybody has seen her play all year long, a lot of the electric kind of digs she can get. Those rallies that keep the ball going really can decide excitement.

“We just have to have everybody being able to play together and play as a team.”

Wampler led West Ridge with 24 assists , while Cutshall had 10 digs.

Offensjvely, Madison Haynie led West Ridge with 10 kills, while Rylee Haynie added six. Madison’s role as outside hitter gave her opportunities to attack

open zones in Brentwood’s defense. Wampler was also a threat around the net, looking to set up the attackers for the Wolves.

West Ridge faces a must-win elimination game against Maryville today in a loser’s bracket game at Rockvale at 5 p.m.

