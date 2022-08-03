Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football.

Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.

“We probably exceeded other people’s expectations,” West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said. “I know it sounds cliché, but really success isn’t measured by what is on the scoreboard. We want them to go play as hard as they can, perform the best they can, don’t make mistakes and usually all that stuff takes care of itself.”

West Ridge started 2-2, falling to Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, but then won its next seven games, including a thrilling 17-14 home playoff victory over Cleveland on a memorable field goal in the final seconds by Eli Iacino.

“I will never forget it. I can close my eyes and visualize it, it was a really special time,” Hilton said. “I don’t know if it could have been scripted any better, but it was exciting.

“That game, you talk about exceeding expectations, a lot of people didn’t give us a chance going into that. We had a group that believed and I think that is what made it even more special.”

Call it a reward, not only for a team that came together as one, but for a fan base that quickly grew into perhaps the most avid following in the region, especially the student body, which built a reputation that will carry forward in the season ahead.

“Hands down, they were the best one in the area,” Hilton said. “We went to other people’s places and it was a takeover because we had so many fans following us and that spilled over into the school. [West Ridge principal] Dr. [Josh] Davis did a great job of promoting it.

“That is part of the culture piece that you have to have, a community that buys in and loves what you are putting out there. We do, we are fortunate, we really do.”

While construction was still taking place last year during West Ridge’s football media day, all is finished and looking good in Blountville, which had successes in other arenas than just the gridiron, such as the basketball teams which drew standing room only crowds to its sparkling new gymnasium named for Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

“You have got a school board that wants to be part of this. Mrs. Rafalowski and Dr. Davis, everybody is on board,” Hilton said. “When you can get the administration all the way down on board, good things are going to happen and you can look around and there is a lot of positives you can see looking around here.”

West Ridge endured its inaugural season with just four regular season home games, but that will change this season with six on their home turf, beginning with Volunteer on Aug. 19. That team was dominated by seniors on both sides of the ball, but there are only 15 this time around and many of them don’t have a lot of experience.

“It will be different. We had so much experience because all those guys were playing at three different schools and a lot of the guys that we had left. Even the young ones, they were starting at the schools they had been at and then they came in and the whole outlook of it transformed,” Hilton said. “We still have got some guys who played in games. We hope the guys who experienced the playoffs and stuff last year can really help us.”

Being home more than on the road will certainly help. The Wolves spent lots of time in buses in their first season.

“Six home games, we are excited to be here six times so it is going to be fun,” he said. “We were road warriors last year, we were all over the place.”

West Ridge plays a difficult 6A Big East Conference slate, with the early favorites appearing to be Dobyns-Bennett and Jefferson County, but don’t count out Science Hill, Morristown East and William Blount. Only two of those opponents will be played at home.

“Top to bottom, it is a good conference,” said Hilton, who was the Bristol Herald Courier football coach of the year last season. “It is a really good conference. It has got good coaches in it. I have a lot of respect for all those guys and we are excited to go compete and see where we land.”

Getting through the playoffs can be difficult for the Big East Conference. Only one out of four survived first round games last season, that being West Ridge, but then perennial powerhouse Maryville was waiting for them.

What makes the Rebels so tough to tame?

“I think the culture is the biggest thing that they have going for them, along with they have really good athletes,” Hilton said. “They are very serious about taking care of their athletes’ bodies and getting them in the weight-lifting classes and making that a priority.

“They have set that up where they are going to get the most out of every kid that comes through there. I think that is what it takes is being willing to invest into these kids and these programs. That is what our county had really done a great job of the last two years.”

Last year was a howling good success for the Wolves, but another season awaits.

“My expectation is that these guys have seen what 6A football looks like, they know what it is going to take to be successful,” Hilton said. “We have gone into some really good environments so I expect them to come out and perform and we will let all that other stuff take care of itself, but I know for a fact that they are going to play extremely hard.”