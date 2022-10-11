Wolves howl past Trojans, claim West Ridge's first region title

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. – Morristown West didn’t let down after upsetting top-seeded Science Hill in the Region 1-AAA volleyball semifinals Monday to clinch a sectional berth.

But West Ridge never let up.

The Wolves got 12 kills from Rylee Haynie and 10 kills from her sister Madison and rolled to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 victory in the regional championship Tuesday at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.

West Ridge (24-10) will host Heritage in a sectional match on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. while Morristown East (14-8) must travel to Maryville for its attempt to clinch a state tournament berth.

West jumped out to a 3-1 lead and eventually led 13-8. But Casey Wampler responded with one of her seven kills to trigger an 18-3 run, and West Ridge never looked back.

Rylee Haynie finished the match, powering a ball through the block of Bri Blevins.

“I’m so proud of our team and what we accomplished this year, especially tonight,” Rylee Haynie said.

Two straight points from Bella Harold gave West a 20-18 lead in the second set. Wolves coach Logan Kemp calmly took a timeout. His players responded with a game-ending 7-1 run which Rylee Haynee emphatically capped with a kill.

“We just needed a second to remind ourselves to trust in the process, believe in each other, believe in what we’re doing and just being confident in what we were trying to do out there,” Kemp said. “We had some struggles at some times, but overall, I’m extremely proud of the way they played.”

Parker Fischer matched Wampler’s seven kills and Rylee Haynie and Fischer each committed but one error.

“They (the Haynies) are phenomenal players,” Morristown West coach Andrea Campbell said. “And what really hurt us tonight was whatever number was right side (Fischer). We could not function when they set to right side. And they found that late in those sets and capitalized and we couldn’t adjust.”

Kari Wilson tallied 21 digs for the Wolves. One of those was a diving one-armed effort that enabled West Ridge to prevail in a long point for a 15-10 lead in game two.

“She’s a great libero,” Campbell said.

Back-to-back aces from MacKenzie Collins gave West a 16-14 lead in the final game.

But an ace from Rylee Haynie and a kill from Madison Haynie started a match-ending 11-5 run.

Campbell was proud that her team didn’t exhale after securing the sectional berth by knocking off two-time defending regional champion Science Hill.

“They were extremely pumped after last night,” Campbell said. “But mistakes – and they found our weaknesses tonight and capitalized, and we couldn’t recover.”

Faith Wilson had 31 assists and 11 digs for the Wolves. Laynie Jordan added 10 digs, as did Mollee Cutshall.

Morristown West played the regional tournament without starter Lila Lewis, who injured an ankle during the district tournament. Hailey Cabe filled in for her in the back row and fellow junior Bella Forte filled the void in the front.

“I’m proud of our team,” Campbell said. “Last night we came in as the underdog – and against West Ridge, too. We were kind of a different team tonight. Last night we were in it the whole time and when we kind of got moments where we would struggle, we were able to rebound and capitalize. Tonight we just couldn’t do it.”

Kemp said hosting the program’s first sectional match will be an honor.

“Any chance you get to play at home is a great opportunity,” Kemp said. “Being able to play at home for a sectional game just makes it even more special.”

Rylee Haynie anticipates an exciting environment at West Ridge on Thursday.

“We are so excited as a team to be hosting a substate game,” she said. “Our community has been great all year and I look forward to a cool environment.”