The West Ridge softball team advanced to the Round of 16 in the Eastman Invitational on Sunday in Kingsport.

West Ridge, which was seeded 13th, was eliminated by Clinton.

Lebanon, Patrick Henry, Richlands, Tazewell and Tennessee High did not advance past pool play, which was held on Saturday and Sunday after Friday's games were rained out.

Clinton faced Halls in the late Sunday semifinals, while Macon-West took on Daniel Boone

*In action on Saturday, the Tazewell Bulldogs went 1-1-1 in their three games.

Sophomore Carly Compton struck out 10 in tossing a no-hitter against Daniel Boone in a five-inning game that ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Bulldogs earned a 7-2 four-inning win over Greeneville as Compton struck out 13 and surrendered just one hit.

Tazewell dropped a 6-0 decision to Nation Ford (South Carolina) with Compton not in the circle.

Compton, Hannah Hayes and Brooke Nunley each had three hits on the day for Tazewell.

*Lebanon fell to Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 and Greenbrier 5-0 on Saturday.