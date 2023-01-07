Wolfpack sends Hokies to 4th straight loss

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hunter Cattoor was not back in action Saturday night.

And the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was not back to its winning ways.

North Carolina State fended off the Hokies 73-69 at Cassell Coliseum, handing Tech its fourth consecutive defeat.

Virginia Tech fell to 11-5 overall and 1-4 in the ACC. Virginia Tech is tied for 12th place in the 15-team conference.

N.C. State (13-4, 3-3), which was coming off an 84-60 home thrashing of nationally ranked Duke, jumped to a 13-2 lead Saturday and led the rest of the way.

All four losses in the Tech skid have been close shaves. Tech fell 70-65 in overtime at Boston College on Dec. 21 and fell 77-75 last weekend at Wake Forest. Tech suffered a 68-65 home loss to Clemson on Wednesday night.

Cattoor, a senior who starts at guard, missed his third straight game with a bruised elbow. He watched the game from the bench in sweats. Cattoor was hurt late in the second half of the team’s overtime loss at BC.

State led 65-54 with 1:10 to go, but Tech answered with an 8-0 run.

Darius Maddox made two free throws to cut the lead to 65-56.

After Justyn Mutts stole the ball from Casey Morsell, Maddox buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-59 with 55.5 seconds to go. After Mutts stole the ball from Terquavion Smith, Maddox drained another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-62 with 47.9 seconds left.

Jarkel Joiner made two free throws to extend the lead to 67-62 with 38.8 seconds left.

Sean Pedulla made a layup to cut the lead to 67-64 with 31.9 seconds to go.

Greg Gantt made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 68-64. After a Pedulla turnover, Joiner made two free throws for a 70-64 lead with 22.9 seconds to go.

Maddox drained another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 70-67 with 15.4 seconds to go.

Joiner made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 71-67 with 11.5 seconds left.

Pedulla made two free throws to cut the lead to 71-69 with 7.7 seconds left.

Smith made two free throws to extend the lead to 73-69 with 6.0 seconds left.

Pedulla missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

Pedulla had 19 points for Tech. Maddox had 16 points and four 3-pointers.