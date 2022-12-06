 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Basketball

Wolfe works hard for Marion

Marion logo

MARION, Va. – Marion Scarlet Hurricanes boys basketball coach Adam Burchett describes forward Parker Wolfe as an “all-out” type of player.

That was evident late Tuesday night.

The 6-1 junior scored 19 points to guide Marion to a 63-40 win over the Northwood Panthers in a Smyth County showdown.

“I’m all about hard work to get things I want,” Wolfe said. “That’s how I’ve grown up and it carries over to basketball.”

A five-sport athlete who started at free safety in football, Wolfe also started in basketball last season.

“Parker is developing into a pretty decent inside player,” Burchett said. “He’s a great kid who plays hard on offense and defense.”

It took a while for Marion (2-3) to solve Northwood’s zone defense, but the size and depth for the Scarlet Hurricanes took over.

After taking a 31-21 lead into halftime, Marion built a 45-23 advantage with 3:36 left in the third quarter

“We’re going to see zone this season and we were a little sloppy early,” Burchett said. “We definitely have areas we need to tighten up because we missed a lot of little easy shots and free throws.”

Reid Osborne added 15 points for Marion, while powerful 6-3 post JB Carroll was a force in the interior.

Wolfe did most of the damage with his hustle.

“I like to be the guy who tries to get energy up on the team,” Wolfe said. “I love playing inside and going for rebounds.”

Northwood was led by Owen Doane with 10 points.

GIRLS

Marion 58, Northwood 6

The Scarlet Hurricanes built a 31-0 en route to the win.

Junior Ella Moss led Marion with 19 and Cameron Greer added 15.

“We’re still young and still making some silly turnovers, but we’re starting to put some things together and getting used to playing together,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said.

Marion dominated with its pressure defense, alert interior passes and smooth post moves of Ella Moss.

Freshman guard Macy Osborne displayed contributed quickness and ball handing for Marion.

“Macy has definitely come in and made an impact,” Coach Moss

The starting lineup for Marion includes just two seniors in Greer and Ezrah Pennington.

agregory@bristolnews.com — Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports <&dateline> (276) 645-2544

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

