Wolfe glad to be with Railroaders

Hunter Wolfe’s professional baseball career might be starting later than he originally envisioned, but he’s grateful to be getting an opportunity to play for pay.

The slugger who split his high school days between Gate City and Dobyns-Bennett, while playing collegiately at both Walters State Community College and Texas Christian University signed with the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association in February and will be with the team that’s based about 50 minutes from Fort Worth, Texas, when they open the season next month.

“I talked to several independent clubs, but with me living in Dallas right now, it makes the most sense for me,” Wolfe said. “I will be able to drive back and forth. Plus, the American Association has really good baseball and it is also a plus for me to get back and play in front of those people who supported me at TCU with it being so close.”

Wolfe hit .312 with 15 home runs and 94 RBIs in 110 career games at TCU, but was bypassed in the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

“I was really disappointed obviously, but I knew going into it that it was going to be hard for me to get a club to spend a pick on a 25-year-old who spent the majority of the time hurt and was limited to a designated hitter role,” Wolfe said. “While I had a good career at TCU, it was really just with the bat, so it was hard for any team to justify spending a pick on me and I understood that.

“Even after the draft, teams weren’t willing to give me a free agent deal because of how everything is structured now. I had eight, 10 teams tell me they couldn’t afford to take someone with the injury history that I had and I understood as much as it hurt.”

Many players have used independent leagues as a springboard to getting signed by a Major League Baseball club and Wolfe will try to travel that route as well.

“I’ve had several scouts reach out and point me in this direction, to be able to show that I am capable of being the complete player that people once thought I could be,” Wolfe said. “That has really been the motivation for me in wanting to do this. I want to prove to myself that I can be that complete player that I have shown at times and continue to do it at a high level and then with my track record, hopefully will put myself in line for a [MLB organization] to purchase me. That is, of course, the ultimate goal.”

While at Walters State, Wolfe was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 12th round of the 2017 draft and the Kansas City Royals took him in the 17th round the following year, but he opted to remain in college each time.

He has no regrets about keeping his commitment to TCU and treasured his time playing for the Horned Frogs.

“TCU was truly the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Wolfe said. “It’s different than most major Division I schools because TCU is so small you are connected a lot more than I feel like most would be at a larger state school. The culture of the program is why TCU has had a lot of success over the years. I am so thankful that for three years I was able to be a part of that.

“I still am so connected to the program I feel like and will always be. I think I get more nervous watching the guys on TV now than I ever did actually playing in the game. Most alumni probably have that same feeling because it is something that is truly so special.”

Wolfe’s last game was June 6, 2021, when he went 0-for-4 in a NCAA tournament loss to Oregon State. How has he stayed sharp since then?

“Being close to TCU and having many friends that are in pro ball, I have stayed in shape that way,” Wolfe said. “I’ve seen the live pitching and have hit enough and feel like I have put my body in a position where I am going to give this thing my best shot.”

It’s yet to be seen what position Wolfe will play for Cleburne as he spent time as an outfielder, DH and shortstop at TCU. One thing is certain: his reputation precedes him.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about Hunter so far,” said Railroaders manager Logan Watkins. “The biggest thing I am looking for from Hunter is that he is battle-tested from playing high-level collegiate baseball and that he won’t be overwhelmed by the talent jump. His transition to professional baseball should be quick and he will benefit from playing at a high quality program like TCU.”

Wolfe is ready to get rolling.

“I am looking forward to hopefully showing MLB organizations that I can be that complete player that got me selected twice in the draft,” Wolfe said. “I have shown I can hit at every level of my college career and hopefully, I’ll be able to continue that along with showing that I can be a dynamic defender as well. I think that if I do that and with the information that I have been told, then I will have a decent chance to get picked up. This is more of something that I needed to do for myself – to prove myself right more than anything.”

